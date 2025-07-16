SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 3rd and final T20I of the series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Let’s look into the SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction.

The series is now level at 1-1 after Bangladesh won the second T20I by 83 runs. They scored 177 runs while batting first and then bowled out Sri Lanka for just 94.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the first T20I by seven wickets. So, the final match will decide the winner of the series.

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Premadasa pitch usually helps spinners, especially in the middle overs, but early movement with the new ball can trouble batters. Batting gets harder as the game progresses, so teams prefer setting a target.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with over 50% chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Rishad Hossain has taken four wickets in two matches so far in the ongoing T20I series, including three in the last game.

In the previous series against Pakistan, he picked up two wickets in three matches.

Earlier, in PSL 2025, he performed well by taking 13 wickets in seven matches, with best figures of 3 for 26.

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 37 in his four overs during the first T20I.

He followed it up with another wicket in the second T20I as well.

Litton Das (BAN)

Skipper Litton Das has found some form, scoring 76 runs in the last T20I.

In the Test series, he also played a solid knock of 90 in the first Test.

He looks to be getting back to scoring runs at the right time.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka has been in good form against Bangladesh this season.

In the Test series, he scored 369 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 123.00.

His form dipped in the ODI series, managing just 40 runs in three matches.

In the T20I series, he has scored 74 runs in two games so far, including 32 in the last match.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis could be a good pick for this match.

He scored only eight runs in the last T20I but made 73 in the first match of the series.

In the ODI series, he was the top run scorer with 225 runs in three matches.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken two wickets in two matches so far, picking one in each game.

He also scored 29 runs in the first T20I of the series.

His all-round skills make him a strong captaincy choice for fantasy teams.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Chamika Karunaratne (SL)

Chamika Karunaratne can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

The final match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams aiming for a strong comeback. After losing the last game, Sri Lanka will look to bounce back and win this match to clinch the series.

