SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 3rd and final T20I of the series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Let’s look into the SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
4/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The series is now level at 1-1 after Bangladesh won the second T20I by 83 runs. They scored 177 runs while batting first and then bowled out Sri Lanka for just 94.
Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the first T20I by seven wickets. So, the final match will decide the winner of the series.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
The Premadasa pitch usually helps spinners, especially in the middle overs, but early movement with the new ball can trouble batters. Batting gets harder as the game progresses, so teams prefer setting a target.
The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with over 50% chance of rain during the match.
ALSO READ:
The final match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams aiming for a strong comeback. After losing the last game, Sri Lanka will look to bounce back and win this match to clinch the series.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.