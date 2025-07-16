News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I
fantasy-cricket

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 16, 2025
4 min read
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd T20I

The 3rd and final T20I of the series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Let’s look into the SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction.

Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Strass Rising Stars SRS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

4/0

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
South Africa SA

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

The series is now level at 1-1 after Bangladesh won the second T20I by 83 runs. They scored 177 runs while batting first and then bowled out Sri Lanka for just 94.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had won the first T20I by seven wickets. So, the final match will decide the winner of the series.

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Premadasa pitch usually helps spinners, especially in the middle overs, but early movement with the new ball can trouble batters. Batting gets harder as the game progresses, so teams prefer setting a target.

The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with over 50% chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Rishad Hossain (BAN)

  • Rishad Hossain has taken four wickets in two matches so far in the ongoing T20I series, including three in the last game.
  • In the previous series against Pakistan, he picked up two wickets in three matches.
  • Earlier, in PSL 2025, he performed well by taking 13 wickets in seven matches, with best figures of 3 for 26.

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

  • Maheesh Theekshana took 2 for 37 in his four overs during the first T20I.
  • He followed it up with another wicket in the second T20I as well.

Litton Das (BAN)

  • Skipper Litton Das has found some form, scoring 76 runs in the last T20I.
  • In the Test series, he also played a solid knock of 90 in the first Test.
  • He looks to be getting back to scoring runs at the right time.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

  • Pathum Nissanka has been in good form against Bangladesh this season.
  • In the Test series, he scored 369 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 123.00.
  • His form dipped in the ODI series, managing just 40 runs in three matches.
  • In the T20I series, he has scored 74 runs in two games so far, including 32 in the last match.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

  • Kusal Mendis could be a good pick for this match.
  • He scored only eight runs in the last T20I but made 73 in the first match of the series.
  • In the ODI series, he was the top run scorer with 225 runs in three matches.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken two wickets in two matches so far, picking one in each game.
  • He also scored 29 runs in the first T20I of the series.
  • His all-round skills make him a strong captaincy choice for fantasy teams.

SL vs BAN Player to Avoid

Chamika Karunaratne (SL)

  • Chamika Karunaratne can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I Grand League Team

Small League Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I Small League Team

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

The final match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams aiming for a strong comeback. After losing the last game, Sri Lanka will look to bounce back and win this match to clinch the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
Sri Lanka
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today 1st ODI

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st ODI between England Women and India Women.
1:33 pm
Sandip Pawar
SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match 2

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 2nd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:43 am
Sagar Paul
ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series, 1st Match

ZIM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20 Tri-series, 1st Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 1st Match between Zimbabwe and South Africa.
July 14, 2025
Sandip Pawar
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
July 13, 2025
Sandip Pawar
ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today 5th T20I

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 5th T20I between England Women and India Women.
July 12, 2025
Sandip Pawar
WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today 3rd Test

WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd Test: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the 3rd Test between West Indies and Australia.
July 12, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.