SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 21: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 21 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the 21st match of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Here’s our SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for the game. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, will host the contest.

Sri Lanka lost their previous game against South Africa by 10 wickets (DLS Method). Batting first, they could only make 105 runs in 20 overs, and the opponent chased down the total in 14.5 overs.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh also suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Australia in their last encounter. Batting first, they could only score 198/9 and allowed Australia to chase the total in 24.5 overs.

SL vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter

SL vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the first game of the tournament in Navi Mumbai. The wicket should be fresh and easy to bat on. However, pacers will get some new-ball movement, especially in the second innings.

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Hasini Perera (SL):

Hasini Perera has looked good in patches this tournament. She has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 in four innings so far.

Hasini Perera will enjoy batting on this track. The ball will come nicely on the bat, and she can make a substantial score from No.3.

Rubya Haider (BAN):

Rubya Haider will open the innings. She played a fine hand in the previous game and was the second top scorer for her team.

Rubya Haider has 131 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 60.64 in five innings in this tournament. She also has a fifty.

Fahima Khatun (BAN):

Fahima Khatun has been the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the competition. She has six wickets at 26.66 runs apiece in five innings.

Fahima Khatun might get some assistance once the ball becomes slightly older. She might bowl in the middle and death overs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Chamari Athapaththu (SL):

Chamari Athapaththu is a popular captaincy pick. She will contribute with both bat and ball.

Chamari Athapaththu has 195 runs at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 92.41 in three innings against Bangladesh. She also has two fifties against them.

Nilakshi de Silva (SL):

Nilakshi de Silva has been Sri Lanka’s leading run-getter this tournament. She has 131 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 116.96 in four innings, including a fifty.

Nilakshi de Silva will bat in the middle order. She might not face early movement and can make a substantial score.

Sobhana Mostary (SL):

Sobhana Mostary has been Bangladesh’s best batter so far. She has scored runs consistently and has been their leading run-scorer.

Sobhana Mostary has 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 71.23 in five innings. She also has two fifties.

Team for SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka are a better team and might be more suited to the conditions. Bangladesh can have issues against the opponent’s bowling attack. Sri Lanka should win.

