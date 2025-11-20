SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 2nd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for T20I Tri-series 2nd Match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.
The second match of the T20I Tri-series is set to witness Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe taking on each other. Here is our SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this game at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka haven’t played any T20 cricket since the Asia Cup, where they failed to reach the final after losing all three games in Super 4. They will be led by Dasun Shanaka in this series.
Zimbabwe faced a five-wicket defeat in their first game of this tri-series versus Pakistan. Brian Bennett hit 49 off 36 at the top, while Sikandar Raza made 34 off 24, but a collapse meant they could get only 147. Brad Evans took two for 26, but it wasn’t enough.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, and Dushmantha Chameera.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, and Richard Ngarava.
The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are generally flatter, but plenty of cricket has been played here in recent times. So expect the pitch to get tougher to bat on with the softer ball. The average first innings score here in T20Is reads 153 and 194 in domestic cricket.
The weather should be hazy during the match time with no threat of rain.
ALSO READ:
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Brad Evans (ZIM)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
On paper, Sri Lanka will hold an advantage in this game due to superior quality in both departments. Zimbabwe rely heavily on a few players, and that is an issue. Expect Sri Lanka to win the game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.