SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 2nd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for T20I Tri-series 2nd Match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The second match of the T20I Tri-series is set to witness Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe taking on each other. Here is our SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this game at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka haven’t played any T20 cricket since the Asia Cup, where they failed to reach the final after losing all three games in Super 4. They will be led by Dasun Shanaka in this series.

Zimbabwe faced a five-wicket defeat in their first game of this tri-series versus Pakistan. Brian Bennett hit 49 off 36 at the top, while Sikandar Raza made 34 off 24, but a collapse meant they could get only 147. Brad Evans took two for 26, but it wasn’t enough.

SL vs ZIM Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, and Dushmantha Chameera.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, and Richard Ngarava.

SL vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are generally flatter, but plenty of cricket has been played here in recent times. So expect the pitch to get tougher to bat on with the softer ball. The average first innings score here in T20Is reads 153 and 194 in domestic cricket.

The weather should be hazy during the match time with no threat of rain.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett is coming off a superb knock against Pakistan, hitting 49 runs in 36 deliveries.

He has piled on 492 runs in the last 11 games at an average of 44 while striking at 170.

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Dushmantha Chameera has taken 15 wickets from the last nine T20 games at an economy of 7.80.

He remains a good fantasy option for this game.

Brad Evans (ZIM)

Brad Evans has been in terrific form, picking up 19 wickets in the last 10 games at an economy of 7.18.

He has taken two for 26, two for 21, and two for 33 in the last three innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza has made over 1,000 runs in T20 cricket this year at 26 average and 138 strike rate.

He has also snared 43 wickets at an economy of 7.37.

He struck 34 off 24 in the previous game and remains a top captaincy option.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been in good form, picking up four wickets and scoring 86 runs in the ODI series against Pakistan.

He has taken eight wickets from the last six T20Is at an economy of 6.50.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka has scored 403 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 40 while striking at 154.

He smashed a century against India in his last knock in the Asia Cup.

Team for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

On paper, Sri Lanka will hold an advantage in this game due to superior quality in both departments. Zimbabwe rely heavily on a few players, and that is an issue. Expect Sri Lanka to win the game.

