SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for T20I Tri-series Match No.5 between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will face off in Match No.5 of the Pakistan T20I Tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.

Sri Lanka come into the contest with no wins so far in their two games, while Zimbabwe has won one in the three games played. Notably, Zimbabwe’s win came against the Islanders when the teams locked horns in the series previously, and they sealed the match by a big margin of 67 runs.

The African nation now has a chance to seal a berth in the final if they manage to outclass Sri Lanka in the virtual knockout clash. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, face a must-win clash to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

SL vs ZIM Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, and Dushmantha Chameera.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, and Richard Ngarava.

SL vs ZIM: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has produced pitches with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The team batting first has posted 147, 162, 128, and 195 in the first four games of this series.

The weather is unlikely to be an issue with no chance of rain on the radar.

Top Player Picks for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Brian Bennett has been excellent in the series and is currently the second-highest scorer with 107 runs in three innings.

He has scored 443 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 44.3 and a strike rate of 156.

Janith Liyanage (SL)

Janith Liyanage has looked in good form with a 41* in the last match

He is Sri Lanka’s top scorer in the tri-series despite playing only one game

Brad Evans (ZIM)

Brad Evans took two for 26 in the first game and backed it up with an even better three for 9 in the second.

He has six wickets in three matches and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Dushmantha Chameera (SL)

Dushmantha Chameera has taken 15 wickets in the last 10 matches at an economy of 7.87.

He has 73 wickets in T20Is at an economy of 8.03 and a strike rate of 19.7.

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza has contributed with both bat and ball. In three games, he has scored 104 runs and taken three wickets

Raza has scored 499 runs in T20Is this year at an average of 23.8 while picking up 23 wickets at an economy of 6.47.

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Pathum Nissanka has amassed 320 runs in the last 10 T20Is at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 145.5.

He has a century to his credit in the Asia Cup clash versus India.

Team for SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka are without a win and will be extra motivated to turn their fortunes around. Furthermore, they have better resources suitable to the conditions and will be the favourites. Expect Sri Lanka to win this game.

