SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, Match 5: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for T20I Tri-series Match No.5 between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will face off in Match No.5 of the Pakistan T20I Tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our SL vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction for this encounter.
Sri Lanka come into the contest with no wins so far in their two games, while Zimbabwe has won one in the three games played. Notably, Zimbabwe’s win came against the Islanders when the teams locked horns in the series previously, and they sealed the match by a big margin of 67 runs.
The African nation now has a chance to seal a berth in the final if they manage to outclass Sri Lanka in the virtual knockout clash. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, face a must-win clash to keep themselves alive in the tournament.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, and Dushmantha Chameera.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, and Richard Ngarava.
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has produced pitches with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The team batting first has posted 147, 162, 128, and 195 in the first four games of this series.
The weather is unlikely to be an issue with no chance of rain on the radar.
Brian Bennett (ZIM)
Janith Liyanage (SL)
Brad Evans (ZIM)
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Sikandar Raza (ZIM)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Sri Lanka are without a win and will be extra motivated to turn their fortunes around. Furthermore, they have better resources suitable to the conditions and will be the favourites. Expect Sri Lanka to win this game.
