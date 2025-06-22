SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 20 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will be up against each other in Match No.20 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. They will lock horns at the Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli. Let’s check the SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction.

Both teams have won two out of their four games in the tournament. Tamizhans have a superior net run-rate of 0.587 while Panthers’ read -0.674.

Siechem Madurai Panthers are coming off a 10-run win over Nellai Royal Kings in the previous game. Surya Anand was the star, picking 4 for 24 as they defended 168.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans defeated Trichy Grand Cholas by seven wickets in their recent outing. Mohan Prasath picked 2 for 16 in three overs before Tushar Raheja blasted 80 off 36 as they chased down 165 with seven balls to spare.

SMP vs ITT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Daryl Ferrario, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Mohan Prasath, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

SMP vs ITT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Tirunelveli have offered decent help for bowlers over the years, making it a good contest between bat and ball. The average batting first score at this venue in T20 cricket reads 157.

The weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 6% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

R Sai Kishore (ITT)

R Sai Kishore has picked up five wickets in the tournament at an excellent economy of 6.37.

The star spinner had taken 19 wickets in the recent IPL edition.

Murugan Ashwin (SMP)

Murugan Ashwin has taken 10 wickets in his last 10 matches at an economy of 7.53.

The leg-spinner has taken eight wickets in his last six T20 games.

Balchander Anirudh (SMP)

B Anirudh has scored 191 runs in five games in the TNPL at a strike rate of 142 while averaging 38.

He has made 37, 31, and 48 in the last three innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

Tushar Raheja is making a name for himself with a remarkable performance in the ongoing season.

He has hit four back-to-back half-centuries, including 80 off 36 in the most recent outing.

Raheja has scored 298 runs in four innings at an incredible strike rate of 204.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul has made 105 runs from three innings in the season.

He has made 38, 25, and 42* in three innings.

Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP)

Atheeq Ur Rahman has hit 38 off 21 and 50 off 41 in two of the four innings in the tournament.

He has done a good job in the middle order with others around him struggling.

SMP vs ITT Player to Avoid

Amit Sathvik (ITT)

Amit Sathvik has managed to score only 43 runs from four innings this season. Given his form, you can avoid him.

Grand League Team for SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a stronger side on paper, and their players are in better form. Expect a closely fought battle, but Tamizhans will walk in as favourites.

