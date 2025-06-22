SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 20 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Siechem Madurai Panthers.
Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will be up against each other in Match No.20 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. They will lock horns at the Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli. Let’s check the SMP vs ITT Dream11 Prediction.
Both teams have won two out of their four games in the tournament. Tamizhans have a superior net run-rate of 0.587 while Panthers’ read -0.674.
Siechem Madurai Panthers are coming off a 10-run win over Nellai Royal Kings in the previous game. Surya Anand was the star, picking 4 for 24 as they defended 168.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans defeated Trichy Grand Cholas by seven wickets in their recent outing. Mohan Prasath picked 2 for 16 in three overs before Tushar Raheja blasted 80 off 36 as they chased down 165 with seven balls to spare.
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Daryl Ferrario, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Mohan Prasath, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.
The pitches in Tirunelveli have offered decent help for bowlers over the years, making it a good contest between bat and ball. The average batting first score at this venue in T20 cricket reads 157.
The weather is likely to be cloudy with around a 6% chance of precipitation.
R Sai Kishore (ITT)
Murugan Ashwin (SMP)
Balchander Anirudh (SMP)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)
Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP)
Amit Sathvik (ITT)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a stronger side on paper, and their players are in better form. Expect a closely fought battle, but Tamizhans will walk in as favourites.
