SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 16 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 16 between Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Match no. 16 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will witness Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) take on Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have played three games in the tournament, winning one and losing two. They took a nine-wicket hammering in the previous game at the hands of Dindigul Dragons. Batting first, they could manage only 150 in 20 overs, which wasn’t enough.

Nellai Royal Kings have won two of their three games. They are coming off a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Salem Spartans. Sachin Rathi starred with 5 for 17 to restrict the opponents to 126 before D Santhosh Kumar blasted 73 off 36.

SMP vs NRK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

Nellai Royal Kings: D Santhosh Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Arun Karthik (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian.

SMP vs NRK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground have been pretty good this season. There has been decent assistance for both batters and bowlers, ensuring competitive action. The average first innings score here reads 154 in the TNPL.

The weather in Salem is likely to be partly cloudy with around a 25% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Arun Karthik (NRK)

Arun Karthik moved down the order in the previous game but had scored 41 and 51 in the first two games.

He has amassed 352 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 44 while striking at 145.

Murugan Ashwin (SMP)

Murugan Ashwin has taken 14 wickets in his last 11 TNPL matches at an economy of around seven.

He has bagged eight wickets in his last five T20 games.

Balchander Anirudh (SMP)

B Anirudh has scored 143 runs in four games in the TNPL at a strike rate of 147.

He has made 37 and 31 in the last two innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Sonu Yadav (NRK)

Sonu Yadav has been excellent in the ongoing season, picking up seven wickets in three games.

He has taken 16 wickets in the last nine matches in the TNPL at 7.74 economy.

He can also be handy with the bat, adding to his fantasy value.

D Santhosh Kumar (NRK)

D Santhosh Kumar is coming off a blistering knock of 73 off 36 in the previous game.

He has hit 169 runs in four innings in the TNPL at a strike rate of 156.

Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP)

Atheeq Ur Rahman smashed a superb 38 off 21 in the first game and hit 50 off 41 in the most recent outing.

He has been excellent in the middle order with others around him not in great form.

SMP vs NRK Player to Avoid

S Ganesh (SMP)

S Ganesh has scored only 34 runs from three innings in this season. His batting position doesn’t make him an attractive option either.

SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction

Nellai Royal Kings are in slightly better form compared to their opponents in this game. They have a better balance in the side with good quality in both departments.

