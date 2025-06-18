SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 16 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 16 between Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers.
Match no. 16 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will witness Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) take on Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.
Siechem Madurai Panthers have played three games in the tournament, winning one and losing two. They took a nine-wicket hammering in the previous game at the hands of Dindigul Dragons. Batting first, they could manage only 150 in 20 overs, which wasn’t enough.
Nellai Royal Kings have won two of their three games. They are coming off a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Salem Spartans. Sachin Rathi starred with 5 for 17 to restrict the opponents to 126 before D Santhosh Kumar blasted 73 off 36.
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.
Nellai Royal Kings: D Santhosh Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Arun Karthik (c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian.
The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground have been pretty good this season. There has been decent assistance for both batters and bowlers, ensuring competitive action. The average first innings score here reads 154 in the TNPL.
The weather in Salem is likely to be partly cloudy with around a 25% chance of precipitation.
Arun Karthik (NRK)
Murugan Ashwin (SMP)
Balchander Anirudh (SMP)
Sonu Yadav (NRK)
D Santhosh Kumar (NRK)
Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP)
S Ganesh (SMP)
Nellai Royal Kings are in slightly better form compared to their opponents in this game. They have a better balance in the side with good quality in both departments.
