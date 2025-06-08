SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Siechem Madurai Panthers will face Salem Spartans in the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. This will be the first game of the season for both teams.

Both sides were among the worst-performing units in the previous season. While the Panthers ended in the seventh position on the points table, the Spartans were at the bottom.

Both sides will want to win more matches this season and improve from the last edition. They would like to start their campaign with a win.

SMP vs SS Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: M Ayush, NS Chaturved, Ram Arvindh, Saravanan P, Shankar Ganesh, Balchander Anirudh, Karthik M, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Gurjapneet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh

Salem Spartans: S Abishiek, Vivek R, Hari Nishaanth, Nidhish Rajagopal, Boopathi Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, R Kavin, S Harish Kumar, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, S Ajith Ram

SMP vs SS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Coimbatore have been nice for batting, with some help for bowlers throughout. Expect another balanced track for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 32°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Balchander Anirudh (SMP):

Balchander Anirudh is among the best batters of the team. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Balchander Anirudh scored 142 runs at an average of 15.77 and a 124.56 strike rate last season.

Gurjapneet Singh (SMP):

Gurjapneet Singh is among the most skilled bowlers in the competition. He will get some extra bounce and can trouble batters.

Gurjapneet Singh took seven wickets at an average of 27.42 in seven innings last season.

Hari Nishaanth (SS):

Hari Nishaanth will open the innings. He can also bowl useful off-spin.

Hari Nishaanth scored 111 runs at an average of 18.50 and a 132.14 strike rate in six innings last season.

Hari Nishaanth’s last five scores in TNPL 2024: 37, 10, 0, 17, & 39.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SMP vs SS Prediction

Saravanan P (SMP):

Saravanan P contributes heavily with both bat and ball. He might fetch ample points.

Saravanan P scored 60 runs at an average of 15 and a 162.16 strike rate in five innings last season. He also took a solitary wicket.

Vivek R (SS):

Vivek R scored 143 runs at an average of 23.83 and a 157.14 strike rate in seven innings last season. He also hit a fifty.

Vivek R is also a handy medium pacer. He might get some assistance off the deck and dismiss a few batters.

Mohammed M (SS):

Mohammed M took nine wickets at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 20.22 in nine innings last season.

Mohammed M can also bat a bit. He has played a few good knocks in the league in the past.

SMP vs SS Player to Avoid

Nidhish Rajagopal (SS):

Nidhish Rajagopal has not been a consistent performer and can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction

SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction

The Salem Spartans have a better unit and look more formidable. Expect them to win.

