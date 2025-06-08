SMP vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Siechem Madurai Panthers will face Salem Spartans in the fourth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. This will be the first game of the season for both teams.
Both sides were among the worst-performing units in the previous season. While the Panthers ended in the seventh position on the points table, the Spartans were at the bottom.
Both sides will want to win more matches this season and improve from the last edition. They would like to start their campaign with a win.
SMP vs SS Probable Playing XIs
Siechem Madurai Panthers: M Ayush, NS Chaturved, Ram Arvindh, Saravanan P, Shankar Ganesh, Balchander Anirudh, Karthik M, Atheeq Ur Rahman, Gurjapneet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh
Salem Spartans: S Abishiek, Vivek R, Hari Nishaanth, Nidhish Rajagopal, Boopathi Kumar, Sunny Sandhu, R Kavin, S Harish Kumar, Mohammed M, M Poiyamozhi, S Ajith Ram
SMP vs SS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitches in Coimbatore have been nice for batting, with some help for bowlers throughout. Expect another balanced track for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 32°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.