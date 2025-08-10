SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix.
Here’s our SOB vs BPH Dream11 prediction for the seventh match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Southern Brave (SOB) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will be up against each other at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.
The James Vince-led Southern Brave are coming off a one-wicket victory over Manchester Originals. Tymal Mills starred with 3 for 22 as they kept the opponents down to 131. Jason Roy then made 30 off 22 and Craig Overton struck an unbeaten 18 off eight balls.
Birmingham Phoenix lost their opening game to Trent Rockets by six wickets. They were reduced to 26 for 4 while batting first before Liam Livingstone (39 off 30) and Joe Clarke (29 off 34) recovered the innings. But 122 wasn’t enough to defend.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
70/9
20/0
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
47/10
49/5
Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets
107/8
35/1
–
48/0
–
–
–
–
21/2
107/10
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills.
Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.
The Rose Bowl in Southampton is known for balanced pitches with assistance for bowlers. Seamers should get good assistance here. The average first innings score at the ground in the shorter format reads 164.
The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature around 16 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Liam Livingstone (BPH)
Tymal Mills (SOB)
Adam Milne (BPH)
Ben Duckett (BPH)
Trent Boult (BPH)
James Vince (SOB)
Will Smeed (BPH)
Birmingham Phoenix have a stronger batting unit on paper, and will hold an edge against Southern Brave. They also have a quality pace attack, comprising three experienced New Zealand seamers.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.