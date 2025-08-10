News
SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 7
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Benny Howell of Birmingham Phoenix is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of Tom Banton of Trent Rockets (not pictured) during the The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix Men and Trent Rockets Men at Edgbaston on August 08, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - ECB/ECB via Getty Images)
fantasy-cricket

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 7 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 10, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix.

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 7
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Benny Howell of Birmingham Phoenix is congratulated by team mates after taking the wicket of Tom Banton of Trent Rockets (not pictured) during the The Hundred match between Birmingham Phoenix Men and Trent Rockets Men at Edgbaston on August 08, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matt Lewis - ECB/ECB via Getty Images)

Here’s our SOB vs BPH Dream11 prediction for the seventh match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Southern Brave (SOB) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will be up against each other at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The James Vince-led Southern Brave are coming off a one-wicket victory over Manchester Originals. Tymal Mills starred with 3 for 22 as they kept the opponents down to 131. Jason Roy then made 30 off 22 and Craig Overton struck an unbeaten 18 off eight balls.

Birmingham Phoenix lost their opening game to Trent Rockets by six wickets. They were reduced to 26 for 4 while batting first before Liam Livingstone (39 off 30) and Joe Clarke (29 off 34) recovered the innings. But 122 wasn’t enough to defend. 

SOB vs BPH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills.

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

SOB vs BPH The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Rose Bowl in Southampton is known for balanced pitches with assistance for bowlers. Seamers should get good assistance here. The average first innings score at the ground in the shorter format reads 164.

The weather is likely to be clear with no threat of rain, and the temperature around 16 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction  

Liam Livingstone (BPH)

  • Liam Livingstone struck 39 off 30 balls in the opening game after his team was in a big hole. 
  • He has a pretty good record in The Hundred, with 794 runs at an average of 33 while striking at 146. 

Tymal Mills (SOB)

  • Tymal Mills took 3 for 22 in his full quota in the previous game and was the ‘Player of the match’. 
  • The left-arm pacer has bagged 20 wickets in the last 10 games at a strike rate of 9.25. 

Adam Milne (BPH) 

  • Adam Milne has been in superb form with the ball in the shorter format. 
  • He has taken 32 wickets this year at an economy of 7.95. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

Ben Duckett (BPH) 

  • Ben Duckett fell cheaply in the previous game but has been in great form overall in recent times.
  • He has hammered over 600 runs in the last 12 months in the shorter format at a strike rate of 165 while averaging 36. 

Trent Boult (BPH)

  • Trent Boult had an off game against Trent Rockets but will remain a huge threat with the new ball. 
  • The left-arm pacer has been prolific in the T20 circuit, picking up 48 wickets at an economy of 8.11. 

James Vince (SOB) 

  • James Vince had a poor outing in their opening fixture but remains a top captaincy option. 
  • He has amassed over 1,100 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 34 and strike rate of 144. 
  • Vince has registered one century and 10 half-centuries in this period. 

SOB vs BPH Top Differential Pick 

Will Smeed (BPH) 

  • Will Smeed is part of only 15% of the fantasy teams, and can be a good differential pick. 
  • He will open the innings and has recently scored over 500 runs in the T20 Blast at 43 average. 

Grand League Team for SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 7 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction 

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 7 Playing XI Small League Team

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

Birmingham Phoenix have a stronger batting unit on paper, and will hold an edge against Southern Brave. They also have a quality pace attack, comprising three experienced New Zealand seamers. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Birmingham Phoenix
SOB vs BPH Dream11 Prediction
Southern Brave
The Hundred 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.