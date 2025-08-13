SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Southern Brave (SOB) and Northern Superchargers (NOS) will feature in the 11th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at The Rose Bowl in Southamption. Let’s look into the SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction.

Southern Brave won their previous match against Birmingham Phoenix by nine wickets, maintaining a perfect record with two wins from their first two matches.

Northern Superchargers lost their previous match against Trent Rockets by five wickets. So far, they have played two matches, winning one and losing one.

SOB vs NOS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Leus du Plooy, James Vince(c), Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans(w), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer.

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Harry Brook(c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy.

SOB vs NOS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Rose Bowl in Southampton is known for balanced pitches that offer good assistance to bowlers, especially seamers. Chasing is often a good option at this ground.

The temperature is expected to be around 17°C with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Adil Rashid (NOS)

Adil Rashid has taken four wickets in two matches so far in The Hundred 2025.

He picked up two wickets in each of the two games.

Earlier in May, against West Indies in both the ODI and T20I series, he took wickets in every match.

He has been in a good run of form, making him a strong pick for this match.

Jason Roy (SOB)

Jason Roy scored 18* in the previous match.

He has scored a total of 83 runs in three matches so far.

In the T20 Blast 2025, he scored 374 runs in 14 matches.

Leus du Plooy (SOB)

Leus du Plooy has scored 73 runs in two matches of The Hundred 2025.

He made an unbeaten 48 in the previous match and 25 in the one before that.

Earlier, in the T20 Blast 2025, he scored 220 runs at a strike rate of 140.12.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Harry Brook (NOS)

Harry Brook has scored 70 runs in two matches of the tournament so far.

He made an unbeaten 45 in the last match.

Before this, he had an impressive Test series against India, scoring 481 runs in five matches.

James Vince (SOB)

James Vince scored 41 runs in the previous match of The Hundred 2025.

He accumulated 436 runs in 13 matches in the T20 Blast 2025 at an average of 39.63.

Jofra Archer (SOB)

Jofra Archer played in the previous match, which was his first of the season, and took two wickets.

Before this, he took nine wickets in two Tests against India.

Earlier in IPL 2025, he took 11 wickets.

SOB vs NOS Top Differential Pick

Tymal Mills (SOB)

Tymal Mills has been picked by around 56% of teams.

He has taken three wickets in two matches so far in The Hundred 2025.

In the T20 Blast 2025, he took 18 wickets in 14 matches.

Grand League Team for SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Southern Brave are in great form and are expected to have an edge over Northern Superchargers in this match.