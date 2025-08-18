News
SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 19
fantasy-cricket

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 18, 2025
3 min read
SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 19

Southern Brave (SOB) and Oval Invincibles (OVI) will feature in the 19th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Let’s look into the SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction.

Southern Brave lost their previous match against Trent Rockets by four wickets. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.

Oval Invincibles won their previous match against Welsh Fire by 83 runs. They have played four matches so far, winning three and losing one.

SOB vs OVI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Leus du Plooy, James Vince(c), Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans(w), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer.

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff.

SOB vs OVI The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Rose Bowl in Southampton usually offers balanced pitches that assist bowlers, especially seamers. Teams chasing have won both matches at this venue so far this season.

The temperature is expected to be around 23°C with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Jason Behrendorff (OVI)

  • Jason Behrendorff picked up three wickets in the previous match.
  • He has now taken six wickets in four matches so far in The Hundred 2025.
  • He has picked up at least one wicket in three of the four matches.

Leus du Plooy (SOB)

  • Leus du Plooy scored 55 runs in the previous match of The Hundred 2025.
  • Has accumulated 128 runs in four matches so far.
  • Could be a good pick for this match.

Will Jacks (OVI)

  • Will Jacks has scored 123 runs in four matches so far.
  • He made 38 runs in the previous match.
  • He scored 24 in the first match and 61 in the second.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (OVI)

  • Sam Curran scored 34 off 19 balls and picked up a wicket in The Hundred 2025.
  • He has accumulated 62 runs in three innings so far.
  • With the ball, he has taken seven wickets in four innings in the tournament.
  • His consistent all-round skills make him a strong captaincy option.

Michael Bracewell (SOB)

  • Michael Bracewell scored 28 runs in the previous match and also took a wicket.
  • He has taken four wickets in four matches so far.
  • Before this game, scored 15* and in the match prior to that picked up three wickets.

Jordan Cox (OVI)

  • Jordan Cox scored 86* off just 29 balls in the previous match in The Hundred 2025.
  • He has now accumulated 142 runs in four matches so far.
  • Before this innings, he had scored 44 runs in the earlier match.

SOB vs OVI Top Differential Pick

Donovan Ferreira (OVI)

  • Donovan Ferreira scored 18 runs in the previous match and 63 in the one before that.
  • He has been picked by only around 20.87 percent of fantasy users so far.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 MATCH 19 Grand League Team

Small League Team for SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 MATCH 19 Small League Team

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles are likely to have the upper hand over Southern Brave in this match.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Oval Invincibles
SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction
Southern Brave
The Hundred 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

