SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 19 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Southern Brave (SOB) and Oval Invincibles (OVI) will feature in the 19th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Let’s look into the SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
144/7
175/7
Melbourne Stars Academy beat Nepal by 31 runs
142/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Southern Brave lost their previous match against Trent Rockets by four wickets. They have played four matches so far, winning two and losing two.
Oval Invincibles won their previous match against Welsh Fire by 83 runs. They have played four matches so far, winning three and losing one.
Southern Brave: Leus du Plooy, James Vince(c), Jason Roy, James Coles, Laurie Evans(w), Hilton Cartwright, Michael Bracewell, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer.
Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff.
The Rose Bowl in Southampton usually offers balanced pitches that assist bowlers, especially seamers. Teams chasing have won both matches at this venue so far this season.
The temperature is expected to be around 23°C with no chance of rain.
ALSO READ:
Oval Invincibles are likely to have the upper hand over Southern Brave in this match.