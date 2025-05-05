SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 55 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

SRH lost by 38 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They conceded too many runs in the first innings and failed to chase them down later.

Meanwhile, DC registered a 14-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. They were in the chase for a long time, but lost wickets at the wrong time to fall short of the target.

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Player: Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel (wk), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

SRH vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This match will see a flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The bowlers won’t have enough assistance here. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pacers might get some movement with the new ball. So, pick speedsters who bowl in the powerplay.

Spinners have done better in the first innings at this venue this season. So, pick spinners from the team that bowls first.

Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 35°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) 18 (16) 141 (55) 40 (28) 8 (8) 0 (2) 74 (41) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) 8 (5) 66 (37) 28 (29) 0 (4) 19 (16) 20 (16) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) 17 (14) 9* (6) 2 (3) 1 (4) 44 (34) 13 (17) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) 31 (34) DNB 19 (21) 2 (5) 19* (13) 21* (10) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) 27 (19) 21* (14) 37 (28) 71 (44) 7 (8) 23 (18) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) 18 (14) DNB 18* (8) 12 (14) 19 (19) 3 (7) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP DNP DNB DNP 43 (37) DNP DNP Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) 22* (9) DNB 8* (4) 1 (2) DNB 19* (10) Simarjeet Singh DNB 3* (4) DNP 0 (1) 0 (2) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel DNB 12 (11) 5 (9) 3 (5) DNP DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB Mohammed Shami DNB 1 (3) 1* (1) 2* (4) 6* (2) DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB Adam Zampa DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 9 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) 1 (5) DNP DNP DNP 32* (22) 0 (1) Final Figures Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-28-2 4-0-75-0 3-0-28-0 DNP 3-0-28-1 3-0-48-0 Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 1-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 3.4-0-26-1 4-0-40-0 4-0-26-3 3-0-31-0 4-0-21-2 4-0-40-1 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 DNP 4-0-42-4 3-0-31-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-28-4 3-0-41-0 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-41-0 3.1-0-35-0 3.4-0-36-1 3-0-27-0 4-0-42-1 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1 1-0-12-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-26-1 2-0-18-0 Jaydev Unadkat DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-16-0 DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 2.5-0-21-2 4-0-35-3 Ehsan Malinga DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-2 3-0-33-1 DNP DNP Rahul Chahar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-9-0 DNP DNP DNP

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores Jake Fraser-McGurk 1 (2) 38 (32) 0 (5) 7 (6) 0 (1) 9 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP Faf du Plessis 29 (18) 50 (27) DNP 2 (7) DNP DNP DNP DNP 22 (26) 62 (45) Abishek Porel 0 (2) 34* (18) 33 (20) 7 (7) 33 (25) 49 (37) 18 (9) 51 (36) 28 (11) 4 (2) Sameer Rizvi 4 (4) DNP 20 (15) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Axar Patel 22 (11) DNB 21 (14) 15 (11) 9 (6) 34 (14) 39 (32) 34* (20) 15 (13) 43 (23) Tristan Stubbs 34 (22) 21* (14) 24* (12) 38* (23) 1 (4) 34* (18) 31 (21) DNB 34 (18) 1 (3) Ashutosh Sharma 66* (31) DNP 1 (1) DNB 17 (14) 15* (11) 37 (19) DNB 2 (3) 7 (6) Vipraj Nigam 39 (15) DNB 1* (2) DNB 14 (8) DNB 0 (1) DNB 12 (6) 38 (19) Mitchell Starc 2 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB 2* (2) DNB 0* (0) 0 (1) Kuldeep Yadav 5 (5) DNB DNB DNB 1 (1) DNB 4* (1) DNB DNB 1* (1) Mohit Sharma 1* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP Mukesh Kumar DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB KL Rahul DNP 15 (5) 77 (51) 93* (53) 15 (13) 38 (32) 28 (14) 57* (42) 41 (39) 7 (5) Karun Nair DNP DNP DNP DNP 89 (40) 0 (3) 31 (18) 34* (20) 4 (4) 15 (13) Donovan Ferreira DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1 (3) DNP DNP DNP Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB 0* (1) 2* (3) Final Figures Mitchell Starc 4-0-42-3 3.4-0-35-5 4-0-27-1 3-0-35-0 3-0-43-0 4-0-36-1 3.2-0-49-0 4-0-25-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-43-3 Axar Patel 3-0-18-0 4-0-43-0 1-0-5-0 4-0-52-0 2-0-19-0 3-0-23-1 2-0-18-0 4-0-29-0 4-0-19-2 4-0-27-2 Vipraj Nigam 2-0-35-1 2-0-21-0 4-0-27-2 4-0-18-2 4-0-41-2 1-0-13-0 4-0-34-0 1-0-14-0 1-0-12-0 4-0-41-2 Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-1 2-0-17-0 4-0-36-1 3-1-26-1 4-0-38-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-33-4 3.3-0-51-0 2-0-17-0 Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-20-2 4-0-22-3 4-0-30-1 4-0-17-2 4-0-23-2 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-28-0 3-0-27-0 Mohit Sharma 4-0-42-0 3-0-25-1 3-0-27-0 2-0-10-1 3-0-40-0 4-0-38-0 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP Tristan Stubbs 1-0-28-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-12-0 DNB DNP DNB DNB Dushmantha Chameera DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 3-0-24-1 3-0-46-1

Top Player Picks for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (SRH):

Ishan Kishan has 254 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 147.67 in ten innings in Hyderabad. He also has a century here.

Ishan Kishan thrives on flat decks and will get one in Hyderabad. He will bat at No.3 and get enough balls to make a substantial score.

Ishan Kishan has two negative matchups in this game. Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav have dismissed him twice each.

However, Kishan has done well against other DC bowlers. Since the deck will be flat, he can handle Starc and Kuldeep well because they won’t get enough assistance.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 13, 44, 1, 2, & 9*.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

Heinrich Klaasen has 614 runs at an average of 55.81 and a 182.73 strike rate in 15 innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen always does well at this venue. He will get a flat pitch and can score big.

Heinrich Klaasen has done well against all DC bowlers. He has never been dismissed against most and has batted at a high strike rate.

Heinrich Klaasen is SRH’s finest spin player and will be their best bet against DC’s spin trio. Klaasen can make a big score since the deck won’t spin much.

Heinrich Klaasen’s previous five scores: 23, 7, 71, 37, & 21*.

Harshal Patel (SRH):

Harshal Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 27.36 and a strike rate of 16.36 in ten innings in Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Harshal Patel will bowl in the death overs, where the batters will go after him. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Harshal Patel has done better against LHBs this year. DC will have a few LHBs, and Harshal can trouble them.

Harshal Patel has dismissed Faf du Plessis twice, while Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, and KL Rahul have lost their wickets once each.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 0/41, 4/28, 0/21, 1/31, & 4/42.

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis has 301 runs at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 144.71 in nine innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Faf du Plessis has a few dismissals against several SRH bowlers. Pat Cummins dismissed him thrice, while Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami removed him twice. However, Faf has a fine strike rate against all.

Faf du Plessis will open the innings. SRH’s new-ball speedsters haven’t bowled well this season, and Faf can exploit the powerplay.

Faf du Plessis has an average of 99 and a strike rate of 135.61 in the powerplay this season.

Faf du Plessis’ previous five scores: 62, 22, 2, 50, & 29.

Mukesh Kumar (DC):

Mukesh Kumar is an out-of-the-box pick but can perform well in this game. He will bowl in death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets.

Mukesh Kumar has an average of 23.60 against LHBs this season. SRH have an all-LHB top order, and Mukesh can dismiss a few early on.

Mukesh Kumar moves the new ball. SRH batters go hard at the start and can lose wickets.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 0/17, 0/51, 4/33, 1/40, & 0/31.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SRH vs DC Prediction

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head has 459 runs at an average of 41.72 and a strike rate of 181.42 in 12 innings in Hyderabad. He also has five fifties here.

Travis Head always performs on flat surfaces and will get it in Hyderabad. He can make the most of the conditions.

Travis Head has performed well against all DC bowlers, barring Mitchell Starc. Starc has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Travis Head’s previous five scores: 20, 19, 0, 28, & 66.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma has 525 runs at an average of 29.16 and a 202.70 strike rate in 20 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Abhishek Sharma has two negative matchups in this game. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel dismissed him twice each.

However, Abhishek Sharma scores runs on flat surfaces and has been in good touch in the last few games. Further, he is a quality spin player and can handle DC spinners well.

Abhishek Sharma will open the innings and is an aggressive batter. He can maximise the powerplay since the ball will come nicely on the willow.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores: 74, 0, 8, 40, & 141.

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 320 runs at an average of 35.55 and a 128.51 strike rate in ten innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

KL Rahul will get value for his shots in Hyderabad. He will bat in the middle overs and has been one of the most consistent batters this season.

KL Rahul has two negative matchups against Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins, who have dismissed him twice. However, neither bowler has been at their best this season, so KL should be comfortable against them.

KL Rahul has an average of 164 and a strike rate of 129.13 against spinners in IPL 2025. Since he will bat in the middle order, Rahul will face a few spin overs and can handle them well.

KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 7, 41, 57*, 28, & 38.

SRH vs DC Player to Avoid

Vipraj Nigam (DC):

While Vipraj Nigam has done well with both bat and ball, he might not be successful as a bowler in Hyderabad. The deck won’t suit spinners, and SRH have several quality spin hitters to counter him.

Vipraj Nigam has gone wicketless several times in the last few matches. His bowling value hasn’t been too high lately.

Vipraj Nigam usually bats too low in the order. So, even if he gets to bat, he might not get enough balls to score big.

Vipraj Nigam’s last five figures: 2/41, 0/12, 0/14, 0/34, & 0/13.

Grand League Team for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage and have a strong batting lineup. Delhi Capitals’ bowling has been hot and cold, and might fail in Hyderabad. Expect SRH to win.

