SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 55 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.
SRH lost by 38 runs against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They conceded too many runs in the first innings and failed to chase them down later.
Meanwhile, DC registered a 14-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. They were in the chase for a long time, but lost wickets at the wrong time to fall short of the target.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari
Impact Player: Mohammed Shami
Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel (wk), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav
Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar
This match will see a flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The bowlers won’t have enough assistance here. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 35°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Scores
|Abhishek Sharma
|24 (11)
|6 (6)
|1 (1)
|2 (6)
|18 (16)
|141 (55)
|40 (28)
|8 (8)
|0 (2)
|74 (41)
|Travis Head
|67 (31)
|47 (28)
|22 (12)
|4 (2)
|8 (5)
|66 (37)
|28 (29)
|0 (4)
|19 (16)
|20 (16)
|Ishan Kishan
|106* (47)
|0 (1)
|2 (5)
|2 (5)
|17 (14)
|9* (6)
|2 (3)
|1 (4)
|44 (34)
|13 (17)
|Nitish Reddy
|30 (15)
|32 (28)
|0 (2)
|19 (15)
|31 (34)
|DNB
|19 (21)
|2 (5)
|19* (13)
|21* (10)
|Heinrich Klaasen
|34 (14)
|26 (17)
|32 (19)
|33 (21)
|27 (19)
|21* (14)
|37 (28)
|71 (44)
|7 (8)
|23 (18)
|Aniket Verma
|7 (3)
|36 (13)
|74 (41)
|6 (6)
|18 (14)
|DNB
|18* (8)
|12 (14)
|19 (19)
|3 (7)
|Abhinav Manohar
|0 (1)
|2 (6)
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|43 (37)
|DNP
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|0* (1)
|18 (4)
|2 (7)
|14 (15)
|22* (9)
|DNB
|8* (4)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|19* (10)
|Simarjeet Singh
|DNB
|3* (4)
|DNP
|0 (1)
|0 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|DNB
|12 (11)
|5 (9)
|3 (5)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Mohammed Shami
|DNB
|1 (3)
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|6* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|Adam Zampa
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (11)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|27 (20)
|1 (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|32* (22)
|0 (1)
|Final Figures
|Mohammed Shami
|3-0-33-1
|3-0-37-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-75-0
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|3-0-28-1
|3-0-48-0
|Simarjeet Singh
|3-0-46-2
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|4-0-47-0
|1-0-20-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|4-0-60-0
|3-0-29-2
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-44-1
|3.4-0-26-1
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-26-3
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-40-1
|Abhishek Sharma
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Adam Zampa
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-28-1
|3-0-17-0
|4-0-43-1
|DNP
|4-0-42-4
|3-0-31-1
|3-0-21-0
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-41-0
|Ishan Kishan
|DNB
|0.1-0-4-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-42-3
|3-0-25-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-41-0
|3.1-0-35-0
|3.4-0-36-1
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-42-1
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-4-1
|1-0-12-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|2-0-18-0
|Jaydev Unadkat
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|2.5-0-21-2
|4-0-35-3
|Ehsan Malinga
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-45-2
|4-0-36-2
|3-0-33-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Rahul Chahar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-9-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Scores
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|1 (2)
|38 (32)
|0 (5)
|7 (6)
|0 (1)
|9 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Faf du Plessis
|29 (18)
|50 (27)
|DNP
|2 (7)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|22 (26)
|62 (45)
|Abishek Porel
|0 (2)
|34* (18)
|33 (20)
|7 (7)
|33 (25)
|49 (37)
|18 (9)
|51 (36)
|28 (11)
|4 (2)
|Sameer Rizvi
|4 (4)
|DNP
|20 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Axar Patel
|22 (11)
|DNB
|21 (14)
|15 (11)
|9 (6)
|34 (14)
|39 (32)
|34* (20)
|15 (13)
|43 (23)
|Tristan Stubbs
|34 (22)
|21* (14)
|24* (12)
|38* (23)
|1 (4)
|34* (18)
|31 (21)
|DNB
|34 (18)
|1 (3)
|Ashutosh Sharma
|66* (31)
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|17 (14)
|15* (11)
|37 (19)
|DNB
|2 (3)
|7 (6)
|Vipraj Nigam
|39 (15)
|DNB
|1* (2)
|DNB
|14 (8)
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|38 (19)
|Mitchell Starc
|2 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|DNB
|0* (0)
|0 (1)
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (1)
|DNB
|4* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|Mohit Sharma
|1* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mukesh Kumar
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|KL Rahul
|DNP
|15 (5)
|77 (51)
|93* (53)
|15 (13)
|38 (32)
|28 (14)
|57* (42)
|41 (39)
|7 (5)
|Karun Nair
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|89 (40)
|0 (3)
|31 (18)
|34* (20)
|4 (4)
|15 (13)
|Donovan Ferreira
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (1)
|2* (3)
|Final Figures
|Mitchell Starc
|4-0-42-3
|3.4-0-35-5
|4-0-27-1
|3-0-35-0
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-36-1
|3.2-0-49-0
|4-0-25-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-43-3
|Axar Patel
|3-0-18-0
|4-0-43-0
|1-0-5-0
|4-0-52-0
|2-0-19-0
|3-0-23-1
|2-0-18-0
|4-0-29-0
|4-0-19-2
|4-0-27-2
|Vipraj Nigam
|2-0-35-1
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-27-2
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-41-2
|1-0-13-0
|4-0-34-0
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-12-0
|4-0-41-2
|Mukesh Kumar
|2-0-22-1
|2-0-17-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-1-26-1
|4-0-38-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-33-4
|3.3-0-51-0
|2-0-17-0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4-0-20-2
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-17-2
|4-0-23-2
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-28-0
|3-0-27-0
|Mohit Sharma
|4-0-42-0
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-27-0
|2-0-10-1
|3-0-40-0
|4-0-38-0
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Tristan Stubbs
|1-0-28-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-24-1
|3-0-46-1
Ishan Kishan (SRH):
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):
Harshal Patel (SRH):
Faf du Plessis (DC):
Mukesh Kumar (DC):
Travis Head (SRH):
Abhishek Sharma (SRH):
KL Rahul (DC):
Vipraj Nigam (DC):
Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage and have a strong batting lineup. Delhi Capitals’ bowling has been hot and cold, and might fail in Hyderabad. Expect SRH to win.
