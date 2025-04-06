SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 19 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off in match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.
Sunrisers are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost three out of the first four games in the season. They were hammered by 80 runs in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 201, their batting unit collapsed yet again.
Gujarat Titans have played three games, winning two and losing once. They are coming off a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj (3/19) and Jos Buttler (73* off 39) were the architects of their win.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
The pitches in Hyderabad are extremely good for batting. The average first innings score of 194 from 16 matches in the IPL since 2022 highlights just how batting-friendly the conditions have been. SRH smashed 286 in the first game played here this season.
The weather should be mainly clear with the temperature hovering around 26 degree Celsius.
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Abhishek Sharma
|24 (11)
|6 (6)
|1 (1)
|2 (6)
|Travis Head
|67 (31)
|47 (28)
|22 (12)
|4 (2)
|Ishan Kishan
|106* (47)
|0 (1)
|2 (5)
|2 (5)
|Nitish Reddy
|30 (15)
|32 (28)
|0 (2)
|19 (15)
|Heinrich Klaasen
|34 (14)
|26 (17)
|32 (19)
|33 (21)
|Aniket Verma
|7 (3)
|36 (13)
|74 (41)
|6 (6)
|Abhinav Manohar
|0 (1)
|2 (6)
|4 (6)
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|0* (1)
|18 (4)
|2 (7)
|14 (15)
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|27 (20)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Mohammed Shami
|3-0-33-1
|3-0-37-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-29-1
|Simarjeet Singh
|3-0-46-2
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|4-0-47-0
|Pat Cummins
|4-0-60-0
|3-0-29-2
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-44-1
|Abhishek Sharma
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|Adam Zampa
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-28-1
|3-0-17-0
|4-0-43-1
|Ishan Kishan
|DNB
|0.1-0-4-0
|DNB
|DNB
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-42-3
|3-0-25-1
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-4-1
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|63 (41)
|49 (36)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|38 (27)
|14 (14)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|39 (24)
|73* (39)
|Sherfane Rutherford (IP)
|46 (28)
|18 (11)
|30* (18)
|Rahul Tewatia
|6 (2)
|0 (0)
|DNB
|Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|9 (7)
|DNB
|Arshad Khan
|1* (1)
|DNP
|DNB
|Sai Kishore
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-19-3
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|4-0-42-1
|DNP
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|DNP
|2-0-17-1
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|2-0-10-0
|4-0-54-0
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-26-1
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-22-2
|Ishant Sharma
|DNP
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-27-1
Shubman Gill (GT)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)
Travis Head (SRH)
Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Jos Buttler (GT)
Rahul Tewatia (GT)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a very good record at home. It’s a great venue for batting and SRH’s firepower could prove to be too strong for the Titans.
