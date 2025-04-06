SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 19 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off in match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost three out of the first four games in the season. They were hammered by 80 runs in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 201, their batting unit collapsed yet again.

Gujarat Titans have played three games, winning two and losing once. They are coming off a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj (3/19) and Jos Buttler (73* off 39) were the architects of their win.

Probable SRH vs GT Playing XI and Impact Players:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

SRH vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Hyderabad are extremely good for batting. The average first innings score of 194 from 16 matches in the IPL since 2022 highlights just how batting-friendly the conditions have been. SRH smashed 286 in the first game played here this season.

The weather should be mainly clear with the temperature hovering around 26 degree Celsius.

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) Bowler Figures Figures Figures Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) Sherfane Rutherford (IP) 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB Bowler Figures Figures Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1

Top Player Picks for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is one of the most prolific batters in the world but has had a slow start to this season.

He has 1,401 runs in the IPL since 2023, averaging 48 at a strike rate of 154.

Gill has registered four centuries and six half centuries in this period.

Gill’s last five innings: 14 (14), 38 (27), 33 (14), 39 (37), 33 (14).

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has made 125 runs in four innings this season, striking at 176.

He has an exceptional record in Hyderabad, scoring 495 runs at an average of 55 while striking at 191.

He has registered one century and six half centuries in the league since 2023.

Klaasen’s last five innings: 33 (21), 32 (19), 26 (17), 34 (14), 76 (47).

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH)

Nitish Kumar Reddy has had a poor start to the season with only 76 runs from four innings but his batting position makes him a good fantasy pick.

He has a terrific record at this ground, with 202 runs from six innings at an average of 50 and strike rate of 151.

Reddy’s last five innings: 19 (15), 0 (2), 32 (28), 30 (15), 0 (1).

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH)

Head smashed 67 off 31 and 47 off 28 to kick off the season before having two low scores.

He has amassed 1,582 runs in T20 cricket since 2024, averaging 40 and striking at 182.

The SRH opener has 385 runs in Hyderabad at an average of 48, with four half centuries.

Head’s last five innings: 4 (2), 22 (12), 47 (28), 67 (31), 31 (14).

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has been in incredible form, scoring 186 runs in three innings this season.

The left-hand batter has a stellar record in the IPL, with 1,222 runs at an average of 49 and strike rate of 141.

He has a pretty safe style of batting, with a solid technique and minimal risks.

Sudharsan’s last five innings: 49 (36), 63 (41), 74 (41), 9 (9), 103 (51).

Jos Buttler (GT)

The Englishman has looked in good touch in the tournament, scoring 166 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 172.

Buttler is coming off a superb 73 not-out in 39 deliveries, and will be a huge fantasy asset on the Hyderabad pitch.

Buttler has a poor record at this venue with an average of only 15 but batting at number three works in his favour.

His last five batting innings: 73* (39), 39 (24), 54 (33), 7 (7), 2 (3).

SRH vs GT Player to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia bats down the order and usually doesn’t get much time in the middle. Leaving him out of the fantasy team would be a wiser option.

Grand League Team for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a very good record at home. It’s a great venue for batting and SRH’s firepower could prove to be too strong for the Titans.

