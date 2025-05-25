SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 68 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While SRH won their last game, KKR’s previous fixture was washed out due to rain.
SRH defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in their last encounter. Batting first, they scored 231/6 in the first innings, and bowled well to defend the total brilliantly.
Meanwhile, KKR’s previous fixture was washed out due to rain. That took away their chances of qualification, and they will play the remaining game for pride.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Ehsan Malinga
Impact Player: Harsh Dubey
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player: Harshit Rana
The decks in Delhi this season have been flat, and expect another nice batting surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Abhishek Sharma
|24 (11)
|6 (6)
|1 (1)
|2 (6)
|18 (16)
|141 (55)
|40 (28)
|8 (8)
|0 (2)
|74 (41)
|DNB
|59 (20)
|34 (17)
|Travis Head
|67 (31)
|47 (28)
|22 (12)
|4 (2)
|8 (5)
|66 (37)
|28 (29)
|0 (4)
|19 (16)
|20 (16)
|DNP
|DNP
|17 (10)
|Ishan Kishan
|106* (47)
|0 (1)
|2 (5)
|2 (5)
|17 (14)
|9* (6)
|2 (3)
|1 (4)
|44 (34)
|13 (17)
|DNB
|35 (28)
|94* (48)
|Nitish Reddy
|30 (15)
|32 (28)
|0 (2)
|19 (15)
|31 (34)
|DNB
|19 (21)
|2 (5)
|19* (13)
|21* (10)
|DNP
|5* (2)
|4 (7)
|Heinrich Klaasen
|34 (14)
|26 (17)
|32 (19)
|33 (21)
|27 (19)
|21* (14)
|37 (28)
|71 (44)
|7 (8)
|23 (18)
|DNB
|47 (28)
|24 (13)
|Aniket Verma
|7 (3)
|36 (13)
|74 (41)
|6 (6)
|18 (14)
|DNB
|18* (8)
|12 (14)
|19 (19)
|3 (7)
|DNB
|5* (2)
|26 (9)
|Abhinav Manohar
|0 (1)
|2 (6)
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|43 (37)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|12 (11)
|Pat Cummins
|0* (1)
|18 (4)
|2 (7)
|14 (15)
|22* (9)
|DNB
|8* (4)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|19* (10)
|DNB
|DNB
|13* (6)
|Simarjeet Singh
|DNB
|3* (4)
|DNP
|0 (1)
|0 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|DNB
|12 (11)
|5 (9)
|3 (5)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Mohammed Shami
|DNB
|1 (3)
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|6* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Adam Zampa
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (11)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|27 (20)
|1 (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|32* (22)
|0 (1)
|DNP
|32 (21)
|DNP
|Atharva Taide
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|13 (9)
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|M13
|Mohammed Shami
|3-0-33-1
|3-0-37-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-75-0
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|3-0-28-1
|3-0-48-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Simarjeet Singh
|3-0-46-2
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|4-0-47-0
|1-0-20-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|4-0-60-0
|3-0-29-2
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-44-1
|3.4-0-26-1
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-26-3
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-19-3
|4-0-34-0
|4-0-28-3
|Abhishek Sharma
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-5-0
|DNB
|DNB
|Adam Zampa
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-28-1
|3-0-17-0
|4-0-43-1
|DNP
|4-0-42-4
|3-0-31-1
|3-0-21-0
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-36-1
|4-0-49-1
|3.5-0-39-1
|Ishan Kishan
|DNB
|0.1-0-4-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-42-3
|3-0-25-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-41-0
|3.1-0-35-0
|3.4-0-36-1
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-30-0
|2-0-22-0
|DNP
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-4-1
|1-0-12-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|2-0-18-0
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Jaydev Unadkat
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|2.5-0-21-2
|4-0-35-3
|4-0-13-1
|DNP
|4-0-41-1
|Ehsan Malinga
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-45-2
|4-0-36-2
|3-0-33-1
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-37-2
|Rahul Chahar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-9-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harsh Dubey
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-44-1
|2-0-20-1
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
|2-0-13-1
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Quinton de Kock
|4 (5)
|97* (61)
|1 (3)
|1 (6)
|15 (9)
|23 (16)
|2 (4)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Sunil Narine
|44 (26)
|DNP
|0 (2)
|7 (7)
|30 (13)
|44 (18)
|5 (4)
|17 (13)
|4* (3)
|27 (16)
|11 (9)
|26 (17)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|56 (31)
|18 (15)
|11 (7)
|38 (27)
|61 (35)
|20* (17)
|17 (17)
|50 (36)
|DNB
|26 (14)
|30 (24)
|48 (33)
|Venkatesh Iyer
|6 (7)
|22* (17)
|3 (9)
|60 (29)
|45 (29)
|DNB
|7 (4)
|14 (19)
|DNB
|7 (5)
|DNB
|DNP
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|30 (22)
|DNB
|26 (16)
|50 (32)
|5 (4)
|DNB
|37 (28)
|27* (13)
|DNB
|44 (32)
|44 (31)
|1 (2)
|Rinku Singh
|12 (10)
|DNB
|17 (14)
|32* (17)
|38* (15)
|15* (12)
|2 (9)
|17 (14)
|DNB
|36 (25)
|19* (6)
|9 (6)
|Andre Russell
|4 (3)
|DNB
|5 (11)
|1 (2)
|7 (4)
|DNB
|17 (11)
|21 (15)
|DNB
|17 (9)
|57* (25)
|38 (21)
|Ramandeep Singh
|6* (9)
|DNB
|22 (12)
|DNB
|1 (2)
|DNB
|0 (1)
|1 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|4* (4)
|Harshit Rana
|5 (6)
|DNB
|4 (8)
|DNB
|10* (9)
|DNB
|3 (6)
|1* (2)
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Spencer Johnson
|1* (1)
|DNB
|1* (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Varun Chakravarthy
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Vaibhav Arora
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (7)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Moeen Ali
|DNP
|5 (12)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|0 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|Manish Pandey
|DNP
|DNP
|19 (14)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|36* (28)
|Anrich Nortje
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0* (0)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (4)
|1* (3)
|26 (12)
|35 (25)
|11 (9)
|Anukul Roy
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (1)
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Vaibhav Arora
|3-0-42-1
|4-0-33-2
|DNB
|4-1-29-3
|4-0-35-0
|4-0-31-1
|2.3-0-26-1
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-19-1
|4-0-50-1
|3-0-48-3
|Spencer Johnson
|2.2-0-31-0
|4-0-42-1
|2-0-14-0
|DNP
|3-0-46-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Varun Chakravarthy
|4-0-43-1
|4-0-17-2
|3-0-12-0
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-39-2
|4-0-32-2
|4-0-18-2
|Harshit Rana
|3-0-32-0
|4-0-36-2
|2-0-28-0
|3-0-15-1
|4-0-51-2
|4-0-16-2
|3-0-25-3
|4-0-45-1
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-49-0
|4-0-41-2
|4-0-43-2
|Sunil Narine
|4-0-27-1
|DNP
|3-0-32-0
|4-0-30-1
|3-0-38-0
|4-0-13-3
|3-0-14-2
|4-0-36-0
|4-0-35-0
|4-0-29-3
|4-0-27-0
|4-0-28-0
|Moeen Ali
|DNP
|4-0-23-2
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|4-0-20-1
|DNP
|3-0-27-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-43-2
|2-0-23-1
|Andre Russell
|DNB
|DNB
|2.5-0-35-2
|1.4-0-21-2
|2-0-32-1
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-13-1
|3-0-27-1
|2-0-22-1
|1-0-11-0
|2.4-0-22-0
|Anrich Nortje
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-23-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Chetan Sakariya
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-39-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Anukul Roy
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-27-1
|DNP
|DNP
Ishan Kishan (SRH):
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):
Pat Cummins (SRH):
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):
Harshit Rana (KKR):
Abhishek Sharma (SRH):
Travis Head (SRH):
Sunil Narine (KKR):
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a batting unit suited for the conditions in Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders have done well in patches but have loopholes in batting and bowling. Expect SRH to win.
