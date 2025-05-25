News
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad have a batting unit suited for the conditions in Delhi, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 68 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 12 min read
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad have a batting unit suited for the conditions in Delhi, so they should win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While SRH won their last game, KKR’s previous fixture was washed out due to rain.

SRH defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in their last encounter. Batting first, they scored 231/6 in the first innings, and bowled well to defend the total brilliantly.

Meanwhile, KKR’s previous fixture was washed out due to rain. That took away their chances of qualification, and they will play the remaining game for pride.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Ehsan Malinga

Impact Player: Harsh Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Harshit Rana

SRH vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Delhi this season have been flat, and expect another nice batting surface for this game. The ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • Pacers have done better in the first innings than second. So, pick more speedsters from the team that bowls first.
  • Spinners will have help in both innings. So, we can pick a few spinners from both teams.
  • Pick more top-order batters from both teams.

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6M7M8M9M10M11M12M13
Abhishek Sharma24 (11)6 (6)1 (1)2 (6)18 (16)141 (55)40 (28)8 (8)0 (2)74 (41)DNB59 (20)34 (17)
Travis Head67 (31)47 (28)22 (12)4 (2)8 (5)66 (37)28 (29)0 (4)19 (16)20 (16)DNPDNP17 (10)
Ishan Kishan106* (47)0 (1)2 (5)2 (5)17 (14)9* (6)2 (3)1 (4)44 (34)13 (17)DNB35 (28)94* (48)
Nitish Reddy30 (15)32 (28)0 (2)19 (15)31 (34)DNB19 (21)2 (5)19* (13)21* (10)DNP5* (2)4 (7)
Heinrich Klaasen34 (14)26 (17)32 (19)33 (21)27 (19)21* (14)37 (28)71 (44)7 (8)23 (18)DNB47 (28)24 (13)
Aniket Verma7 (3)36 (13)74 (41)6 (6)18 (14)DNB18* (8)12 (14)19 (19)3 (7)DNB5* (2)26 (9)
Abhinav Manohar0 (1)2 (6)4 (6)DNPDNPDNBDNP43 (37)DNPDNPDNBDNP12 (11)
Pat Cummins0* (1)18 (4)2 (7)14 (15)22* (9)DNB8* (4)1 (2)DNB19* (10)DNBDNB13* (6)
Simarjeet SinghDNB3* (4)DNP0 (1)0 (2)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Harshal PatelDNB12 (11)5 (9)3 (5)DNPDNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Mohammed ShamiDNB1 (3)1* (1)2* (4)6* (2)DNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNPDNPDNP
Adam ZampaDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Wiaan MulderDNPDNP9 (11)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Zeeshan AnsariDNPDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNP
Kamindu MendisDNPDNPDNP27 (20)1 (5)DNPDNPDNP32* (22)0 (1)DNP32 (21)DNP
Atharva TaideDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP13 (9)DNP
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12M13
Mohammed Shami3-0-33-13-0-37-13-0-31-04-0-29-14-0-28-24-0-75-03-0-28-0DNP3-0-28-13-0-48-0DNPDNPDNP
Simarjeet Singh3-0-46-22-0-28-0DNP4-0-47-01-0-20-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Pat Cummins4-0-60-03-0-29-22-0-27-04-0-44-13.4-0-26-14-0-40-04-0-26-33-0-31-04-0-21-24-0-40-14-0-19-34-0-34-04-0-28-3
Abhishek Sharma2-0-17-02-0-20-03-0-27-0DNB1-0-18-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-5-0DNBDNB
Adam Zampa4-0-48-14-0-46-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Harshal Patel4-0-34-22-0-28-13-0-17-04-0-43-1DNP4-0-42-43-0-31-13-0-21-04-0-28-43-0-41-04-0-36-14-0-49-13.5-0-39-1
Ishan KishanDNB0.1-0-4-0DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Wiaan MulderDNPDNP1-0-16-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Zeeshan AnsariDNPDNP4-0-42-33-0-25-14-0-33-04-0-41-03.1-0-35-03.4-0-36-13-0-27-04-0-42-13-0-30-02-0-22-0DNP
Kamindu MendisDNPDNPDNP1-0-4-11-0-12-0DNPDNPDNP3-0-26-12-0-18-0DNPDNBDNP
Jaydev UnadkatDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-16-0DNPDNP3-0-25-12.5-0-21-24-0-35-34-0-13-1DNP4-0-41-1
Ehsan MalingaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-45-24-0-36-23-0-33-1DNPDNP4-0-28-14-0-28-24-0-37-2
Rahul ChaharDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1-0-9-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Harsh DubeyDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-44-12-0-20-1
Nitish Kumar ReddyDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNP2-0-28-12-0-13-1

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12
Quinton de Kock4 (5)97* (61)1 (3)1 (6)15 (9)23 (16)2 (4)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Sunil Narine44 (26)DNP0 (2)7 (7)30 (13)44 (18)5 (4)17 (13)4* (3)27 (16)11 (9)26 (17)
Ajinkya Rahane56 (31)18 (15)11 (7)38 (27)61 (35)20* (17)17 (17)50 (36)DNB26 (14)30 (24)48 (33)
Venkatesh Iyer6 (7)22* (17)3 (9)60 (29)45 (29)DNB7 (4)14 (19)DNB7 (5)DNBDNP
Angkrish Raghuvanshi30 (22)DNB26 (16)50 (32)5 (4)DNB37 (28)27* (13)DNB44 (32)44 (31)1 (2)
Rinku Singh12 (10)DNB17 (14)32* (17)38* (15)15* (12)2 (9)17 (14)DNB36 (25)19* (6)9 (6)
Andre Russell4 (3)DNB5 (11)1 (2)7 (4)DNB17 (11)21 (15)DNB17 (9)57* (25)38 (21)
Ramandeep Singh6* (9)DNB22 (12)DNB1 (2)DNB0 (1)1 (2)DNPDNPDNB4* (4)
Harshit Rana5 (6)DNB4 (8)DNB10* (9)DNB3 (6)1* (2)DNB0* (1)DNBDNB
Spencer Johnson1* (1)DNB1* (3)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP
Varun ChakravarthyDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNB
Vaibhav AroraDNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNB0 (7)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Moeen AliDNP5 (12)DNPDNBDNPDNBDNP0 (2)DNPDNPDNBDNB
Manish PandeyDNPDNP19 (14)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP36* (28)
Anrich NortjeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP0* (0)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Rahmanullah GurbazDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1 (4)1* (3)26 (12)35 (25)11 (9)
Anukul RoyDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP0 (1)DNPDNP
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12
Vaibhav Arora3-0-42-14-0-33-2DNB4-1-29-34-0-35-04-0-31-12.3-0-26-14-0-44-14-0-34-22-0-19-14-0-50-13-0-48-3
Spencer Johnson2.2-0-31-04-0-42-12-0-14-0DNP3-0-46-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Varun Chakravarthy4-0-43-14-0-17-23-0-12-04-0-22-34-0-31-04-0-22-24-0-21-24-0-33-04-0-39-14-0-39-24-0-32-24-0-18-2
Harshit Rana3-0-32-04-0-36-22-0-28-03-0-15-14-0-51-24-0-16-23-0-25-34-0-45-12-0-27-04-0-49-04-0-41-24-0-43-2
Sunil Narine4-0-27-1DNP3-0-32-04-0-30-13-0-38-04-0-13-33-0-14-24-0-36-04-0-35-04-0-29-34-0-27-04-0-28-0
Moeen AliDNP4-0-23-2DNPDNBDNP4-0-20-1DNP3-0-27-0DNPDNP3-0-43-22-0-23-1
Andre RussellDNBDNB2.5-0-35-21.4-0-21-22-0-32-1DNBDNB1-0-13-13-0-27-12-0-22-11-0-11-02.4-0-22-0
Anrich NortjeDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-23-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Chetan SakariyaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-39-0DNPDNPDNP
Anukul RoyDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-27-1DNPDNP

Top Player Picks for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (SRH):

  • Ishan Kishan has 138 runs at an average of 23 and a 122.12 strike rate in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.
  • In the previous game, Ishan Kishan showed how good he can be on a flat surface. With another flat deck expected, Kishan should make another substantial score.
  • Ishan Kishan has two negative matchups in this game. Vaibhav Arora and Sunil Narine have dismissed him twice each.
  • However, since the surface will be flat, Kishan can manage them and other bowlers well. He looks set to make another substantial score.
  • Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 94*, 35, 13, 44, & 1.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

  • Heinrich Klaasen has 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a 186.84 strike rate in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.
  • Heinrich Klaasen will bat in the middle order and get the nicest batting conditions. The new-ball movement will be gone, and Klaasen can exploit the conditions.
  • Heinrich Klaasen has an average of 52.66 and a 156.43 strike rate against spinners in 2025. Hence, while spinners will get some assistance in the middle, they might not trouble Klaasen.
  • Heinrich Klaasen vs Varun Chakravarthy will be an interesting matchup. While Varun has dismissed him thrice, Klaasen has struck at 185.36 against him.
  • Heinrich Klaasen looked ominous in the last game. He can score big on a deck that suits his batting style.
  • Heinrich Klaasen’s previous five scores: 24, 47, 23, 7, & 71.

Pat Cummins (SRH):

  • Pat Cummins has nine wickets at an average of 26.44 and an 18.66 strike rate in seven innings in Delhi.
  • Pat Cummins will get some new-ball movement and can trouble KKR batters. KKR’s top order has blown hot and cold this season, and Cummins can run through them.
  • After a poor start, Pat Cummins has bowled exceptionally well in the second half of IPL 2025. He is always a threat in this form.
  • Pat Cummins has an average of 22.91 against RHBs this season. KKR have plenty of RHBs in their batting unit, and Cummins can trouble them.
  • Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 3/28, 0/34, 3/19, 1/40, & 2/21.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

  • Ajinkya Rahane has 345 runs at an average of 43.12 and a 127.77 strike rate in ten innings in Delhi. He also has three fifties here.
  • Ajinkya Rahane has been among the best batters for KKR this season. He has scored runs consistently and will thrive on a flat surface.
  • Ajinkya Rahane has done well against all SRH bowlers, barring Jaydev Unadkat, who has dismissed him thrice in 35 balls. So, Rahane should be comfortable against SRH’s bowling attack.
  • Ajinkya Rahane has an average of 119 and a 177.61 strike rate against pacers this season. He should handle SRH’s pace unit well, which has been hot and cold this season.
  • Ajinkya Rahane’s previous five scores: 48, 30, 26, 50, & 17.

Harshit Rana (KKR):

  • Harshit Rana might get some assistance off the deck early on. He can trouble SRH’s top-order batters, who go hard in the powerplay.
  • Harshit Rana plays for Delhi domestically and understands this venue well. He can use his previous knowledge and dismiss a few batters.
  • Harshit Rana has an average of 23.50 against LHBs this season. SRH have several LHBs in their batting unit, including the top three, who are all LHBs, increasing Rana’s bowling value.
  • Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/43, 2/41, 0/49, 0/27, & 1/45.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SRH vs KKR Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

  • Abhishek Sharma has 191 runs at an average of 47.75 and a 207.60 strike rate in six innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.
  • Abhishek Sharma will open the innings and can exploit the powerplay. KKR’s new-ball bowlers haven’t been at their best this season, and Abhishek can thwack them.
  • Abhishek Sharma has done well against all KKR bowlers, barring Andre Russell, who has dismissed him twice in nine balls. Since the surface won’t have enough help for bowlers, Abhishek should be comfortable against them.
  • Abhishek Sharma has an average of 49 and a 264.86 strike rate against spinners this season. He has done reasonably well against Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine and should take them on at will.
  • Abhishek Sharma’s previous five scores: 34, 59, 74, 0, & 8.

Travis Head (SRH):

  • Travis Head has 91 runs at an average of 45.50 and a 267.64 strike rate in two innings in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.
  • The deck in Delhi is precisely what Head needs to thrive. With little new-ball movement and a shaky bowling attack, Head should be in for a big score.
  • Travis Head has done well against all KKR bowlers, barring Vaibhav Arora, who has dismissed him twice in three balls. The good news for Head is that Vaibhav hasn’t performed well this season, and he can handle him.
  • Travis Head’s last five scores: 17, 20, 19, 0, & 28.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

  • Sunil Narine has 63 runs at an average of 15.75 and a 165.78 strike rate in six innings in Delhi. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 25.41 and a 21 strike rate in 11 innings at this venue.
  • Sunil Narine will open the innings. His batting value will surge massively since the deck will be flat, and Narine can swing across the line.
  • Sunil Narine will get some help off the surface as a bowler. There’s always some assistance for slow bowlers in Delhi, and Narine is crafty enough to extract it.
  • Sunil Narine has an average of 30.66 against RHBs this season. SRH’s middle order is all LHB, and Narine will mostly operate against them and can trouble them.
  • Sunil Narine’s previous five scores: 26, 11, 27, 4*, & 17. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/27, 3/29, 0/35, & 0/36.

SRH vs KKR Player to Avoid

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

  • While Venkatesh Iyer is a quality player, his recent form hasn’t been convincing. He has struggled to get going throughout the season, and we can avoid him.
  • Venkatesh Iyer has 95 runs at an average of 23.75 and a 130.13 strike rate in Delhi. He also has a fifty here.
  • Since Venkatesh Iyer hasn’t been in great form, several other batters have been promoted ahead of him in the last few matches. That takes away his real batting value.
  • Venkatesh Iyer’s previous five scores: 7, 14, 7, 45, & 60.

Grand League Team for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 68 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 68 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a batting unit suited for the conditions in Delhi. Kolkata Knight Riders have done well in patches but have loopholes in batting and bowling. Expect SRH to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

