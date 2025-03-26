SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.
SRH registered a 44-run win over the Rajasthan Royals at their home venue. Their batting clicked again, as they posted a massive first-innings score, and later did just enough with the ball to open their account.
Meanwhile, LSG suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last game. They batted well in the first innings, even though they would have liked to score more, but were erratic with the ball and conceded the game in the end.
SRH vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami.
Impact Player: Adam Zampa
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan.
Impact Player: Manimaran Siddharth
SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitch in Hyderabad will be full of runs, as has always been the case. The bowlers won’t have enough assistance off the deck, with batters enjoying the proceedings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 220 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 30°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast. The rain should stay away.