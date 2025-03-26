SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

SRH registered a 44-run win over the Rajasthan Royals at their home venue. Their batting clicked again, as they posted a massive first-innings score, and later did just enough with the ball to open their account.

Meanwhile, LSG suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in their last game. They batted well in the first innings, even though they would have liked to score more, but were erratic with the ball and conceded the game in the end.

SRH vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Impact Player: Adam Zampa

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Impact Player: Manimaran Siddharth

SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Hyderabad will be full of runs, as has always been the case. The bowlers won’t have enough assistance off the deck, with batters enjoying the proceedings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 220 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 30°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast. The rain should stay away.

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Batters Scores Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) Travis Head 67 (31) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) Aniket Verma 7 (3) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) Pat Cummins 0* (1) Simarjeet Singh DNB Harshal Patel DNP Mohammed Shami DNP Adam Zampa (IP) DNP Bowlers Figures Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Batters Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) Mitchell Marsh (IP) 72 (36) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) David Miller 27* (19) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) Prince Yadav DNB Manimaran Siddharth (IP) DNB Bowlers Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 Manimaran Siddharth (IP) 4-0-39-2 Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0

Top Player Picks for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

Heinrich Klaasen has 469 runs at an average of 58.62 and a strike rate of 193.80 in 11 innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 34, 76*, 13, 66, and 5.

Harshal Patel (SRH):

Harshal Patel is a genuine wicket-taker. He looked in fine form in the last game.

Harshal Patel has six wickets at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 21 in seven innings in Hyderabad.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 20 wickets, 15.20 average, and 8.94 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: six wickets, 34.50 average, and 10.89 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s previous five figures: 2/34, 0/26, 1/44, 2/16, and 1/27.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG):

Mitchell Marsh will enjoy playing in Hyderabad. His natural shot-making ability will be of great use in Hyderabad.

Mitchell Marsh has 36 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 in three innings in Hyderabad.

SRH can look to bring Adam Zampa early in the attack against Mitchell Marsh. Zampa has dismissed him twice in five balls.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 72, 0, 2, 31, and 39.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur looked in nice form in the last game. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Shardul Thakur has 13 wickets at an average of 26.15 and a strike rate of 15.69 in ten innings in Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: five wickets, 43.80 average, and 9.52 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: two wickets, 54.50 average, and 10.22 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s previous five figures: 2/19, 2/41, 1/46, 0/41, and 1/41.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma has 352 runs at an average of 25.14 and a strike rate of 202.29 in 16 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

Abhishek Sharma vs Avesh Khan will be an interesting matchup. Avesh has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Abhishek Sharma’s previous five scores: 24, 135, 29, 24, and 12.

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head is unstoppable in Hyderabad. With a flat deck and a rapid outfield, Head is going to make the most again against a feeble LSG bowling lineup.

Travis Head has 338 runs at an average of 48.28 and a strike rate of 188.82 in eight innings in Hyderabad. He also has four fifties here.

Travis Head has done well against every LSG bowler he has played against. He will enjoy this pace attack.

Travis Head’s previous five scores: 67, 31, 59, 12, and 0.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran has 113 runs at a strike rate of 230.61 in three innings in Hyderabad.

Nicholas Pooran vs Adam Zampa in T20s: 38 runs, 36 balls, 19 average, 105.55 SR, and two dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 75, 42, 8, 58*, and 0*.

SRH vs LSG Player to Avoid

Abhinav Manohar (SRH):

Abhinav Manohar is a quality player, but won’t get enough balls to face. He will bat in the lower order.

Abhinav Manohar might bat at No.7, which is too low. He can be avoided for this game.

SRH vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong unit and will have a home advantage. Lucknow Super Giants have some loopholes in their squad, which can be easily exploited. Expect SRH to keep winning.

