SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 41 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Ishan Kishan has 253 runs at an average of 36.14 and a strike rate of 150.59 in nine innings in Hyderabad. He also has a century here.
Ishan Kishan will bat in the top order and get a chance to score big. Given that he knows how to exploit flat batting conditions, Kishan can make a substantial score.
However, Mumbai Indians will have a chance to dismiss him if they remove one of the openers early. Trent Boult has sent him back thrice, while Deepak Chahar has also got him once.
Ishan Kishan has done well against spinners this season. Given that the deck won’t suit spinners much, he can wreak havoc if the openers play out the first few overs.
Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 2, 9*, 17, 2, & 2.
Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):
Nitish Kumar Reddy has 233 runs at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 140.36 in eight innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.
Nitish Kumar Reddy has been dismissed thrice in 49 balls against spinners this season. However, as mentioned above, the pitch won’t have much assistance for slow bowlers in this game. So, he can overcome this issue.
Even if there’s any new-ball movement, it will subside when Nitish comes. So, he will have the best conditions to bat and can get going.
While the surface will be flat and offer little help for bowlers, Harshal Patel is a genuine wicket-taker. Bowling in the death overs increases his probability of taking wickets.
Harshal Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 25.45 and a strike rate of 14.72 in nine innings in Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
Harshal Patel has dismissed an LHB at 16.20 runs apiece in IPL 2025. MI will have two quality left-handed batters, Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma, giving an edge to Harshal.
Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/31, 4/42, 1/43, 0/17, & 1/28.
Ryan Rickelton (MI):
Hyderabad is precisely a venue where Ryan Rickelton will enjoy playing. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and since he will open, he can exploit the powerplay overs.
While Ryan Rickelton has had troubles against spinners this season, SRH don’t boast of a great spin attack. That means his biggest weakness might remain unexploited in this game.
The left-arm spinners have dismissed him twice in IPL 2025. This is an area where SRH are weak. While they have Abhishek Sharma, he hasn’t bowled consistently and might not get enough help in Hyderabad.
Ryan Rickelton has been in decent touch this season. While he has got out after getting a start, this might be the game where he makes the most of the conditions and churns out a big score.
Ryan Rickelton’s previous five scores: 24, 31, 41, 17, & 10.
Suryakumar Yadav (MI):
Suryakumar Yadav has shown ominous form in the last few games. Given his brand of batting, he will get value for his shots and can score big again.
Suryakumar Yadav has 368 runs at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 153.33 in 12 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.
Suryakumar Yadav must be cautious against Pat Cummins, who has dismissed him thrice in 59 balls.
Suryakumar Yadav has done well against all other SRH bowlers. Given that the deck will suit him, he can make the most of the conditions, especially with this form.
Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 68*, 26, 40, 28, & 67.
Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Abhishek Sharma (SRH):
Flat decks, inconsistent bowling attack, and powerplay. These are enough for Abhishek Sharma to succeed on this ground.
Abhishek Sharma has 517 runs at an average of 30.41 and a strike rate of 205.97 in 19 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties and a century.
However, Abhishek Sharma has been troubled by all MI pacers. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya have dismissed him twice each.
So, we can drop Abhishek Sharma in the grand league team. He has many negative matchups and might succumb to one before going big.