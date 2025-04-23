SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 41 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams have had contrasting results in their last games.

SRH lost their previous encounter against the same opponent. They couldn’t adapt to the slow and low conditions and were clearly unprepared.

Meanwhile, MI defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. They restricted CSK to a below-par total and easily chased down the score to make it a hat-trick of wins.

SRH vs MI: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar

SRH vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Hyderabad have always been flat, and expect another batting-friendly surface here. The ball will come nicely on the willow, not much for bowlers. This might be a high-scoring fixture.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The spinners have done better in the first innings in Hyderabad this season. So, try picking spinners from the team that bowls first.

There might be some dew in the second innings. So, we can pick pacers who bowl with the new ball from the team that bowls second.

Pick more batters in this game. The bowlers will get a few odd wickets, but batting should be easier.

A temperature of around 35°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) 18 (16) 141 (55) 40 (28) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) 8 (5) 66 (37) 28 (29) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) 17 (14) 9* (6) 2 (3) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) 31 (34) DNB 19 (21) Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) 27 (19) 21* (14) 37 (28) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) 18 (14) DNB 18* (8) Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP DNP DNB DNP Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) 22* (9) DNB 8* (4) Simarjeet Singh DNB 3* (4) DNP 0 (1) 0 (2) DNP DNP Harshal Patel DNB 12 (11) 5 (9) 3 (5) DNP DNB DNB Mohammed Shami DNB 1 (3) 1* (1) 2* (4) 6* (2) DNB DNB Adam Zampa DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 9 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) 1 (5) DNP DNP Final Figures Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-28-2 4-0-75-0 3-0-28-0 Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 1-0-20-0 DNP DNP Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 3.4-0-26-1 4-0-40-0 4-0-26-3 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNB DNB Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 DNP 4-0-42-4 3-0-31-1 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-41-0 3.1-0-35-0 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1 1-0-12-0 DNP DNP Jaydev Unadkat DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-16-0 DNP DNP Ehsan Malinga DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-2 Rahul Chahar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-9-0

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) 18 (12) 26 (16) 76* (45) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) 41 (25) 31 (23) 24 (19) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) 1* (1) 36 (26) DNB Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) 40 (28) 26 (15) 68* (30) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) 59 (33) 21 (17) DNB Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) 38* (17) 0 (3) DNB Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) DNB 0* (1) DNB Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) 2 (4) 21 (9) DNB Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-43-0 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 3-0-24-1 4-0-47-0 4-0-32-1 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 4-0-43-2 1-0-8-0 3-0-14-1 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 DNB 3-0-14-2 1-0-4-0 Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-13-0 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-42-1 Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-21-1 4-0-25-2 Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-3 DNB DNP

Top Player Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Ishan Kishan (SRH):

Ishan Kishan has 253 runs at an average of 36.14 and a strike rate of 150.59 in nine innings in Hyderabad. He also has a century here.

Ishan Kishan will bat in the top order and get a chance to score big. Given that he knows how to exploit flat batting conditions, Kishan can make a substantial score.

However, Mumbai Indians will have a chance to dismiss him if they remove one of the openers early. Trent Boult has sent him back thrice, while Deepak Chahar has also got him once.

Ishan Kishan has done well against spinners this season. Given that the deck won’t suit spinners much, he can wreak havoc if the openers play out the first few overs.

Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 2, 9*, 17, 2, & 2.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 233 runs at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 140.36 in eight innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been dismissed thrice in 49 balls against spinners this season. However, as mentioned above, the pitch won’t have much assistance for slow bowlers in this game. So, he can overcome this issue.

Even if there’s any new-ball movement, it will subside when Nitish comes. So, he will have the best conditions to bat and can get going.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s previous five figures: 19, 31, 19, 0, & 32.

Harshal Patel (SRH):

While the surface will be flat and offer little help for bowlers, Harshal Patel is a genuine wicket-taker. Bowling in the death overs increases his probability of taking wickets.

Harshal Patel has 11 wickets at an average of 25.45 and a strike rate of 14.72 in nine innings in Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Harshal Patel has dismissed an LHB at 16.20 runs apiece in IPL 2025. MI will have two quality left-handed batters, Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma, giving an edge to Harshal.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/31, 4/42, 1/43, 0/17, & 1/28.

Ryan Rickelton (MI):

Hyderabad is precisely a venue where Ryan Rickelton will enjoy playing. The ball will come nicely on the willow, and since he will open, he can exploit the powerplay overs.

While Ryan Rickelton has had troubles against spinners this season, SRH don’t boast of a great spin attack. That means his biggest weakness might remain unexploited in this game.

The left-arm spinners have dismissed him twice in IPL 2025. This is an area where SRH are weak. While they have Abhishek Sharma, he hasn’t bowled consistently and might not get enough help in Hyderabad.

Ryan Rickelton has been in decent touch this season. While he has got out after getting a start, this might be the game where he makes the most of the conditions and churns out a big score.

Ryan Rickelton’s previous five scores: 24, 31, 41, 17, & 10.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has shown ominous form in the last few games. Given his brand of batting, he will get value for his shots and can score big again.

Suryakumar Yadav has 368 runs at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 153.33 in 12 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

Suryakumar Yadav must be cautious against Pat Cummins, who has dismissed him thrice in 59 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav has done well against all other SRH bowlers. Given that the deck will suit him, he can make the most of the conditions, especially with this form.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 68*, 26, 40, 28, & 67.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Flat decks, inconsistent bowling attack, and powerplay. These are enough for Abhishek Sharma to succeed on this ground.

Abhishek Sharma has 517 runs at an average of 30.41 and a strike rate of 205.97 in 19 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties and a century.

However, Abhishek Sharma has been troubled by all MI pacers. Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya have dismissed him twice each.

So, we can drop Abhishek Sharma in the grand league team. He has many negative matchups and might succumb to one before going big.

Abhishek Sharma’s previous five scores: 40, 141, 18, 2, & 1.

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head has 459 runs at an average of 45.90 and a strike rate of 184.33 in 11 innings in Hyderabad. He also has five fifties here.

Travis Head has done well against all MI bowlers. His only negative matchup is Will Jacks, who has dismissed him twice in 23 balls.

However, the spinners won’t have enough assistance here. So, Jacks’ value will reduce as a bowler, and Head can easily handle him.

Travis Head has a 150+ strike rate against all bowling types in IPL 2025. Further, he will bat in the powerplay and get field restrictions to exploit.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 28, 66, 8, 4, & 22.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya has 153 runs at an average of 21.85 and a strike rate of 131.89 in eight innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Hardik Pandya’s recent bowling form has been superb. He has a wicket-taking knack, and since bowlers will go hard after him, a few wickets to his tally are possible.

SRH’s top three are all LHB, and Hardik has averaged 15.50 against southpaws in IPL 2025. That boosts his probability of taking wickets.

Hardik Pandya has two negative matchups as a batter. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Shami have dismissed him thrice each.

Hardik Pandya’s previous five scores: 21, 2, 42, 28*, & 11. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/13, 1/42, 0/21, 2/45, & 5/36.

SRH vs MI Player to Avoid

Will Jacks (MI):

While Will Jacks has done well in patches this season, there’s merit in dropping him for this game. Firstly, his bowling value won’t be as high due to the flat nature of the wicket.

Secondly, Suryakumar Yadav has been coming ahead of him in a few games, and he scored runs at No.3 in the previous game. So, Jacks might be demoted in the batting order, reducing his batting value.

Will Jacks’ best comes when he bats in the top three. Unfortunately, that might not happen.

Will Jacks’ previous five scores: 36, 1*, 22, 5, & 16. Will Jacks’ last five figures: 0/4, 2/14, 0/10, 1/32, & 0/31.

Grand League Team for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage, but Mumbai Indians have the momentum. SRH’s batting unit has underperformed, and MI have a quality bowling attack to stop them. Expect MI to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.