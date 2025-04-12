SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.
In the last encounter, SRH suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They scored a below-par total in the first innings and bowled poorly to let the opponent chase the total comfortably.
Meanwhile, PBKS registered a convincing 18-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. They scored a massive total in the first innings and bowled brilliantly in the second dig to defend the score.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami
Impact Player: Zeeshan Ansari
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Player: Yash Thakur
The pitches in Hyderabad are flat, and another batting-friendly surface can be expected in this game. The ball will come nicely on the bat, with batters getting value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Scores
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|67 (42)
|22 (14)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|64 (32)
|25 (23)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|4 (2)
|37 (17)
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|40* (19)
|3 (11)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|1* (1)
|37* (20)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|37 (22)
|1 (8)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|0 (2)
|4 (6)
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|DNB
|18 (18)
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|1* (4)
|Final Figures
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|4-0-32-0
|4-0-25-1
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|4-0-46-2
|3.5-0-45-1
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|4-0-37-2
|3-0-40-0
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-45-4
|2-0-19-0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-26-2
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|1-0-14-0
|Scores
|Priyansh Arya
|47 (23)
|8 (9)
|0 (1)
|103 (42)
|Prabhsimran Singh
|5 (8)
|69 (34)
|17 (16)
|0 (2)
|Shreyas Iyer
|97* (42)
|52* (30)
|10 (5)
|9 (7)
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|16 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Glenn Maxwell
|0 (1)
|DNB
|30 (21)
|1 (2)
|Marcus Stoinis
|20 (15)
|DNB
|1 (7)
|4 (7)
|Shashank Singh
|44 (16)
|DNB
|10* (13)
|52* (36)
|Suryansh Shedge
|DNB
|DNB
|2 (4)
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|DNB
|DNB
|3 (6)
|34* (19)
|Arshdeep Singh
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (5)
|DNB
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Nehal Wadhera
|DNP
|43* (25)
|62 (41)
|9 (7)
|Final Figures
|Arshdeep Singh
|4-0-36-2
|4-0-43-3
|4-0-35-1
|4-0-39-1
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2-0-29-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Marco Jansen
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-28-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-48-0
|Glenn Maxwell
|2-0-26-1
|3-0-22-1
|1-0-6-0
|2-0-11-1
|Marcus Stoinis
|2-0-31-0
|2-0-15-0
|4-0-48-0
|1-0-10-0
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|3-0-34-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-0-32-0
|1-0-9-0
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lockie Ferguson
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|4-0-37-2
|4-0-40-2
|Yash Thakur
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-1
Abhishek Sharma (SRH):
Ishan Kishan (SRH):
Pat Cummins (SRH):
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):
Travis Head (SRH):
Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):
Kamindu Mendis (SRH):
While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been inconsistent, they have a home advantage. They also have a powerful batting lineup that will thrive on the flat deck of Hyderabad. Expect SRH to get back to winning ways.
