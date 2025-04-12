SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 27 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

In the last encounter, SRH suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They scored a below-par total in the first innings and bowled poorly to let the opponent chase the total comfortably.

Meanwhile, PBKS registered a convincing 18-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. They scored a massive total in the first innings and bowled brilliantly in the second dig to defend the score.

SRH vs PBKS: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Zeeshan Ansari

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Yash Thakur

SRH vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Hyderabad are flat, and another batting-friendly surface can be expected in this game. The ball will come nicely on the bat, with batters getting value for their shots. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) 67 (42) 22 (14) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) 64 (32) 25 (23) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) 4 (2) 37 (17) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) 40* (19) 3 (11) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) 1* (1) 37* (20) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) 37 (22) 1 (8) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) 0 (2) 4 (6) Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) DNB 18 (18) Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) DNB 1* (4) Final Figures Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP 4-0-32-0 4-0-25-1 Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 4-0-46-2 3.5-0-45-1 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 4-0-37-2 3-0-40-0 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 DNP DNP Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 4-0-45-4 2-0-19-0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-48-1 4-0-26-2 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0 DNB 1-0-14-0

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Scores Priyansh Arya 47 (23) 8 (9) 0 (1) 103 (42) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) 69 (34) 17 (16) 0 (2) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) 52* (30) 10 (5) 9 (7) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) DNP DNP DNP Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) DNB 30 (21) 1 (2) Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) DNB 1 (7) 4 (7) Shashank Singh 44 (16) DNB 10* (13) 52* (36) Suryansh Shedge DNB DNB 2 (4) DNP Marco Jansen DNB DNB 3 (6) 34* (19) Arshdeep Singh DNB DNB 1 (5) DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB DNB DNB DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak DNB DNP DNP DNP Nehal Wadhera DNP 43* (25) 62 (41) 9 (7) Final Figures Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 4-0-43-3 4-0-35-1 4-0-39-1 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 DNP DNP DNP Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 4-0-28-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-48-0 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 3-0-22-1 1-0-6-0 2-0-11-1 Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 2-0-15-0 4-0-48-0 1-0-10-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 4-0-36-1 3-0-32-0 1-0-9-0 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP Lockie Ferguson DNP 3-0-26-1 4-0-37-2 4-0-40-2 Yash Thakur DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-1

Top Player Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma has 372 runs at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 193.75 in 17 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores: 18, 2, 1, 6, & 24.

Ishan Kishan (SRH):

Ishan Kishan has 244 runs at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 150.61 in eight innings in Hyderabad. He also has a century here.

Ishan Kishan vs Arshdeep Singh in T20s: 31 runs, 15 balls, 10.33 average, 206.66 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 55 runs, 32 balls, 18.33 average, 171.87 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan vs Marco Jansen in T20s: 15 runs, 13 balls, 7.50 average, 115.38 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Ishan Kishan’s previous five scores: 17, 2, 2, 0, & 106*.

Pat Cummins (SRH):

Pat Cummins has 11 wickets at an average of 35.27 and a strike rate of 21 in ten innings in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/26, 1/44, 0/27, 2/29, & 0/60.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS):

Prabhsimran Singh has 87 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 138.09 in three innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Prabhsimran Singh has done well against most SRH bowlers. He will enjoy playing in Hyderabad.

Prabhsimran Singh’s previous five scores: 0, 17, 69, 5, & 62.

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS):

Arshdeep Singh has 4 wickets at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three innings in Hyderabad.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 17 wickets, 23.70 average, & 9.75 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 8 wickets, 31.87 average, & 10.20 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/35, 3/43, 2/36, & 1/35.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head has 393 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 185.37 in ten innings in Hyderabad. He also has four fifties here.

Travis Head vs Arshdeep Singh in T20s: 30 runs, 22 balls, 15 average, 136.36 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s previous five scores: 8, 4, 22, 47, & 67.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):

Nitish Kumar Reddy will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well in Hyderabad before.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 233 runs at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 140.36 in eight innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s last five scores: 31, 19, 0, 32, & 30.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer has 291 runs at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 149.23 in eight innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties here.

Shreyas Iyer vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 9, 10, 52*, 97*, & 16.

SRH vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Kamindu Mendis (SRH):

Kamindu Mendis will bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been inconsistent, they have a home advantage. They also have a powerful batting lineup that will thrive on the flat deck of Hyderabad. Expect SRH to get back to winning ways.

