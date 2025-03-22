SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The runners-up of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will take on the third-best team, Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both teams were consistent in the previous edition and no wonder they retained so many players from that squad before the IPL 2025 auction.

SRH again have firepower and depth in the batting unit, which should help them post big scores. They have added Ishan Kishan, who will make that lineup more explosive.

Meanwhile, RR has a similar batting team but a fresh bowling unit, including Jofra Archer. Sanju Samson will only play as a batter in the first three games. They have a new captain Riyan Parag for these fixtures.

SRH vs RR: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar.

Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

SRH vs RR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The flats have been among the flattest in the country in Hyderabad and expect another batting-friendly surface for this game. Since 2024, the average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 194, with pacers snaring 68.08% of wickets here. The spinners don’t have enough assistance here. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 33°C is forecast. The rain should stay away during the match hours.

Top Player Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head has 271 runs at an average of 45.16 and a strike rate of 183.10 in seven innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

Travis Head’s biggest matchups will be Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, who have dismissed him twice each. Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana have also removed him once each.

Travis Head’s previous five scores: 31, 59, 12, 0, and 80.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

Heinrich Klaasen has 435 runs at an average of 62.14 and a 190.78 strike rate in 10 innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen has done well against most RR bowlers. While Sandeep Sharma and Akash Madhwal dismissed him once each, the sample size is too low.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 76*, 13, 66, 5, and 8.

Mohammed Shami (SRH):

Mohammed Shami has 10 wickets at an average of 16.60 and a strike rate of 15.60 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Shami hasn’t played enough T20 cricket. However, he is a genuine wicket-taker and can snare a few.

Sanju Samson (RR):

Sanju Samson has 527 runs at an average of 52.70 and a 162.65 strike rate in 12 innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties and as many centuries here.

Sanju Samson’s biggest threats will be two leg spinners – Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa. Both have dismissed him twice each.

Sanju Samson vs Harshal Patel: 18 runs, 19 balls, nine average, 94.73 SR, and two dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 16, 1, 3, 5, and 26.

Riyan Parag (RR):

Riyan Parag has 118 runs at an average of 39.33 and a 173.52 strike rate in three innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Riyan Parag has several negative matchups in this game. Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel have dismissed him thrice each, while Pat Cummins has also got the better of him twice in three outings.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 34, 15, 26, 7, and 22.

Tushar Deshpande (RR):

Tushar Deshpande has a knack for picking wickets. He will bowl in the powerplay, where he can produce a few wicket-taking opportunities.

Tushar Deshpande vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 10 wickets, 27.80 average, and 9.11 economy rate. Tushar Deshpande vs LHBs in IPL 2024: seven wickets, 20.85 average, and 8.34 economy rate.

Tushar Deshpande’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/30, 1/49, 2/30, and 2/33.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma has 328 runs at an average of 25.23, and a strike rate of 201.22 in 15 innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

Abhishek Sharma has a fine record against every RR bowler, including Jofra Archer. He can score big.

Abhishek Sharma’s previous five scores: 135, 29, 24, 12, and 79.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 140 runs at an average of 46.66 and a 157.30 strike rate in five innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has done well against most RR bowlers with a low sample size. His task will be to counter Wanindu Hasaranga.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s last five scores: 0, 74, 16*, 13, and 5. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s previous five figures: 1/31, 2/23, 0/17, 0/13, and 0/54.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR):

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 121 runs at an average of 60.50 and a 157.14 strike rate in two innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has mostly done well against most SRH batters. Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel have dismissed him once, but the overall record is decent.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s previous five scores: 10, 30, 40, 12, and 93*.

SRH vs RR Player to Avoid

Abhinav Manohar is a quality player but might not get enough balls to gain decent points in fantasy teams. He will bat in the lower order.

Abhinav Manohar doesn’t bowl either. So, his fantasy points might not be as high in this game.

Grand League Team for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage. Their batting lineup is so powerful and perfectly suited for the conditions in Hyderabad. While Rajasthan Royals have a few quality players, they have a few loopholes that will be easily exploited. Expect SRH to start with a win.

