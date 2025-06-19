SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 17 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans.
The 17th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will feature Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) taking on Salem Spartans (SS). The contest will take place at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.
Salem Spartans had a great start to the season with three wins in the trot before losing to Nellai Royal Kings by eight wickets. Hari Nishaanth smashed a 32-ball fifty but the rest of the line-up crumbled as they managed only 126 in 20 overs.
Chepauk Super Gillies have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all four games so far. Most recently, they edged past Dindigul Dragons by eight runs. Baba Aparajith struck a fifty to power the team to 180 before Lokesh Raj claimed a five-wicket haul.
Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.
Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj.
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has served decent pitches in this tournament with some assistance for bowlers. The average batting first score at this ground reads 154 in the TNPL. With the chasing team winning five of the first six games this season, the toss-winner is likely to bowl first.
The weather could be an issue as there is around a 17% chance of precipitation predicted.
Nidhish Rajagopal (SS)
Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)
Mohammed Mohammed (SS)
Hari Nishaanth (SS)
Baba Aparajith (CSG)
Vijay Shankar (CSG)
S Abishiek (SS)
Chepauk Super Gillies are unbeaten in the tournament so far while Salem Spartans have lost only once. This battle between two in-form teams is likely to be closely fought but Chepauk will hold an edge heading into the match.
