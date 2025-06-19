SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 17 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans.

The 17th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will feature Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) taking on Salem Spartans (SS). The contest will take place at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

Salem Spartans had a great start to the season with three wins in the trot before losing to Nellai Royal Kings by eight wickets. Hari Nishaanth smashed a 32-ball fifty but the rest of the line-up crumbled as they managed only 126 in 20 overs.

Chepauk Super Gillies have been unbeaten in the tournament, winning all four games so far. Most recently, they edged past Dindigul Dragons by eight runs. Baba Aparajith struck a fifty to power the team to 180 before Lokesh Raj claimed a five-wicket haul.

SS vs CSG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.

Chepauk Super Gillies: K Aashiq, Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (c), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Swapnil Singh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Dinesh Raj, J Prem Kumar, M Silambarasan, Lokesh Raj.

SS vs CSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has served decent pitches in this tournament with some assistance for bowlers. The average batting first score at this ground reads 154 in the TNPL. With the chasing team winning five of the first six games this season, the toss-winner is likely to bowl first.

The weather could be an issue as there is around a 17% chance of precipitation predicted.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Nidhish Rajagopal (SS)

Nidhish Rajagopal has scored 149 runs in the TNPL 2025 at a strike rate of 149, including two fifties.

He has struck 60 off 41 and 69 off 44 in two of the four innings.

Abhishek Tanwar (CSG)

Abhishek Tanwar is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 11 wickets from four games.

He has struck every 8.57 deliveries in the competition, with best figures of 4 for 16.

Mohammed Mohammed (SS)

M Mohammed has been terrific in the ongoing season, picking up eight wickets in four games at an economy of seven.

He can be handy with the bat as he showed in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 28.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Hari Nishaanth (SS)

Hari Nishaanth has scored 139 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 141, including two half centuries.

He struck 83 off 58 in the second game against Trichy Grand Cholas and is coming off a 32-ball 50 versus Nellai Royal Kings.

Baba Aparajith (CSG)

The Chepauk Super Gillies skipper has been terrific in the tournament, scoring 222 runs in four innings while getting dismissed only twice.

Baba Aparajith’s four scores in the season read 77*, 41, 48, and 56.

Vijay Shankar (CSG)

The veteran all-rounder has made 148 runs in three innings at an outstanding strike rate of 180.

He has also picked four wickets with the ball, and offers a good dual value.

SS vs CSG Player to Avoid

S Abishiek (SS)

S Abishiek has scored just 40 runs in four innings while opening the innings and can be avoided.

Grand League Team for SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

Chepauk Super Gillies are unbeaten in the tournament so far while Salem Spartans have lost only once. This battle between two in-form teams is likely to be closely fought but Chepauk will hold an edge heading into the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.