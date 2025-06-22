SS vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 19 between Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans.

The 19th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will see Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Salem Spartans (SS) going head to head. The contest will take place at Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli.

Salem Spartans had a terrific start to their campaign with three wins on the trot but have lost the last two games. Most recently, they lost to Chepauk Super Gillies by six wickets. S Abishiek returned to form with 47 off 38 and Sunny Sandhu hit 30 off 18 as they managed 160 in 20 overs. However, bowlers could not make enough inroads.

Dindigul Dragons have won two out of their four games in the tournament. They are coming off a narrow eight-run defeat against Chepauk Super Gillies. Chasing 181, Ravichandran Ashwin hit 67 off 46 while Baba Indrajith struck 73 in 43. But they faltered at the back end, losing 6 for 27.

SS vs DD Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Aakaash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar.

SS vs DD: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Tirunelveli have been balanced in the shorter format over the last few years. The average first innings score at this venue in T20 cricket stands at 157. Going by that, we can expect a fair contest between bat and ball.

The weather is expected to be partly sunny with a strong breeze. There is a 5% chance of precipitation predicted.

Top Player Picks for SS vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Nidhish Rajagopal (SS)

Nidhish Rajagopal has scored 156 runs in the season at a strike rate of 139, including two fifties.

He has made 60 off 41 and 69 off 44 in two of these five games.

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

Varun Chakravarthy has taken four wickets in four games in this season at an economy of 6.66.

He was excellent in the previous game, picking up 3 for 25.

Mohammed Mohammed (SS)

M Mohammed has claimed nine wickets in five games at an economy of 7.11.

He took 4 for 20 in one of the games, and is a handy batter down the order.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SS vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Hari Nishaanth (SS)

Hari Nishaanth has scored 170 runs from five innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 134.

He has registered two half centuries, including 83 off 58 against Trichy Grand Cholas.

He has also bagged two wickets with the ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)

R Ashwin has scored 149 runs in the ongoing tournament at a strike rate of 152.

The off-spinner has also taken three wickets with the ball.

Ashwin is coming off an excellent knock in the previous game, hitting 67 off 46.

Shivam Singh (DD)

Shivam Singh has been magnificent with the bat in this tournament, hitting 211 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160.

He has smashed 82 not-out off 50 and 86 not-out off 41 in two of the four innings.

SS vs DD Player to Avoid

S Harish Kumar (SS)

S Harish Kumar has scored 24 runs in five games and has picked only two wickets. He can be avoided.

Grand League Team for SS vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SS vs DD Dream11 Prediction

SS vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons have a stronger side on paper with more experience in the line-up. Salem Spartans have lost their momentum in the last couple of games. Dindigul will head into this encounter as favourites.

