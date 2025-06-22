SS vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 19 between Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans.
The 19th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 will see Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Salem Spartans (SS) going head to head. The contest will take place at Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli.
Salem Spartans had a terrific start to their campaign with three wins on the trot but have lost the last two games. Most recently, they lost to Chepauk Super Gillies by six wickets. S Abishiek returned to form with 47 off 38 and Sunny Sandhu hit 30 off 18 as they managed 160 in 20 overs. However, bowlers could not make enough inroads.
Dindigul Dragons have won two out of their four games in the tournament. They are coming off a narrow eight-run defeat against Chepauk Super Gillies. Chasing 181, Ravichandran Ashwin hit 67 off 46 while Baba Indrajith struck 73 in 43. But they faltered at the back end, losing 6 for 27.
Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.
Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Aakaash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar.
The pitches in Tirunelveli have been balanced in the shorter format over the last few years. The average first innings score at this venue in T20 cricket stands at 157. Going by that, we can expect a fair contest between bat and ball.
The weather is expected to be partly sunny with a strong breeze. There is a 5% chance of precipitation predicted.
READ MORE:
Nidhish Rajagopal (SS)
Varun Chakravarthy (DD)
Mohammed Mohammed (SS)
Hari Nishaanth (SS)
Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)
Shivam Singh (DD)
S Harish Kumar (SS)
Dindigul Dragons have a stronger side on paper with more experience in the line-up. Salem Spartans have lost their momentum in the last couple of games. Dindigul will head into this encounter as favourites.
