SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Salem Spartans will face Trichy Grand Cholas in the seventh match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.

The Salem Spartans won their last fixture against Siechem Madurai Panthers by six wickets. Bowling first, they restricted the opponent to 164/6 and chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Trichy Grand Cholas lost their previous encounter against Nellai Royal Kings by five wickets. Batting first, they could only score 157/8, and later conceded the target in 19.2 overs.

SS vs TGC Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans: S Abishiek (c), Hari Nishanth, Nidhish Rajagopal, R Kavin (wk), Rajedran Vivek, Sunny Sandhu, S Harish Kumar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Rahil Shah

Impact Player: Ajith Ram

Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c & wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, U Mukilesh, Saravana Kumar, J Kousik, N Selva Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson

Impact Player: Ganesh Moorthi

SS vs TGC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Coimbatore are well-balanced, offering a little bit of everything for everyone. There will be some early movement before it becomes nice for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 26°C, with cloudy skies, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

S Abishiek (SS):

S Abishiek will open the innings and is a fine batter. He is among the most consistent and can make a substantial score.

S Abishiek’s last five scores in TNPL: 8, 20, 1, 7, & 10.

R Kavin (SS):

R Kavin is another consistent batter. He will bat in the middle order when the new-ball movement is gone, and Kavin can make a substantial score.

R Kavin looked in good touch in the previous game. He scored 48.

R Kavin’s previous five scores in TNPL: 48*, 15, 13, 16, & 46.

Jafar Jamal (TGC):

Jafar Jamal will bat in the middle order. The new-ball movement will be gone when he comes and can make a substantial score.

Jafar Jamal looked in fine touch in the previous game. He scored 39 runs.

Jafar Jamal’s last five scores in TNPL: 39, 0, 52*, 39, & 41*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 SS vs TGC Prediction

M Mohammed (SS):

M Mohammed will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent player.

M Mohammed bowls with the new ball and will get some movement early on. That will increase his probability of taking wickets.

M Mohammed snared two wickets with the ball in the previous game.

Sanjay Yadav (TGC):

Sanjay Yadav is the most popular captaincy pick for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sanjay Yadav scored eight runs in the last game. He also took a solitary wicket.

Sanjay Yadav’s previous five scores in TNPL: 8, 16, 1, 23, & 34. Sanjay Yadav’s last five figures in TNPL: 1/21, 1/34, 0/32, 1/34, & 3/28.

U Mukilesh (TGC):

U Mukilesh is among the best bowlers in the competition. He takes wickets in most games and should get some help off the deck.

U Mukilesh looked in great form in the previous game. He took three wickets.

U Mukilesh can also bat a bit. He has done well with the bat before and can chip in with useful runs.

SS vs TGC Player to Avoid

S Sujay (TGC):

S Sujay will open the innings. There will be some new-ball movement, and Sujay can succumb.

Grand League Team for SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

The Salem Spartans look slightly stronger. They have a good unit, with players for each role. Expect the Salem Spartans to win.

