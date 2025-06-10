SS vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Salem Spartans will face Trichy Grand Cholas in the seventh match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game.
The Salem Spartans won their last fixture against Siechem Madurai Panthers by six wickets. Bowling first, they restricted the opponent to 164/6 and chased down the target with eight balls to spare.
Meanwhile, Trichy Grand Cholas lost their previous encounter against Nellai Royal Kings by five wickets. Batting first, they could only score 157/8, and later conceded the target in 19.2 overs.
SS vs TGC Probable Playing XIs
Salem Spartans: S Abishiek (c), Hari Nishanth, Nidhish Rajagopal, R Kavin (wk), Rajedran Vivek, Sunny Sandhu, S Harish Kumar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, Rahil Shah
Impact Player: Ajith Ram
Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c & wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, U Mukilesh, Saravana Kumar, J Kousik, N Selva Kumaran, Athisayaraj Davidson
Impact Player: Ganesh Moorthi
SS vs TGC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitches in Coimbatore are well-balanced, offering a little bit of everything for everyone. There will be some early movement before it becomes nice for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 170 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 26°C, with cloudy skies, is forecast.