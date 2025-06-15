TGC vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 12 between Trichy Grand Cholas and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.
Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will meet in match no. 12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The action will unfold at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.
Trichy Grand Cholas are reeling in the bottom two on the table, having lost both games so far. In the most recent game, they fell short by seven runs against Salem Spartans. Chasing 180, Jagatheesan Kousik struck 62 off 39 and R Rajkumar smashed 59 off 26 but others failed.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played three games in the season, winning only one and losing two. They lost to Salem Spartans in the last game by four wickets. Tushar Raheja blasted 74 off 28 but others could not support well as they managed 177.
Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jafar Jamal, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.
The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground have been superb for T20 cricket. Batters can enjoy playing here but there’s usually some help for bowlers as well. The average first innings score in the TNPL at this ground reads 154.
Salem could witness rain with cloudy weather and a 75% chance of precipitation.
Jagatheesan Kousik (TGC)
Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)
Jafar Jamal (TGC)
Tushar Raheja (ITT)
R Sai Kishore (ITT)
R Rajkumar (TGC)
Mohamed Ali (ITT)
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a stronger team compared to Trichy Grand Cholas. They have a more potent bowling unit along with some excellent batters.
