TGC vs ITT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 12 between Trichy Grand Cholas and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will meet in match no. 12 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The action will unfold at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground.

Trichy Grand Cholas are reeling in the bottom two on the table, having lost both games so far. In the most recent game, they fell short by seven runs against Salem Spartans. Chasing 180, Jagatheesan Kousik struck 62 off 39 and R Rajkumar smashed 59 off 26 but others failed.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played three games in the season, winning only one and losing two. They lost to Salem Spartans in the last game by four wickets. Tushar Raheja blasted 74 off 28 but others could not support well as they managed 177.

TGC vs ITT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jafar Jamal, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja (wk), Amit Sathvik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S. Radhakrishnan, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, Esakkimuthu A, R. Sai Kishore (c), T Natarajan, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

TGC vs ITT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground have been superb for T20 cricket. Batters can enjoy playing here but there’s usually some help for bowlers as well. The average first innings score in the TNPL at this ground reads 154.

Salem could witness rain with cloudy weather and a 75% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for TGC vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Jagatheesan Kousik (TGC)

Jagatheesan Kousik was terrific in the previous game, smashing 62 runs in just 39 balls.

Batting at number four, he is a good fantasy option.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul (ITT)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored 38 runs in the opening game and 25 in the most recent one.

He has been one of the consistent batters in the domestic circuit.

Jafar Jamal (TGC)

Jafar Jamal has made 314 runs in his previous 10 outings in the TNPL, averaging 45 at a strike rate of 146.

He fell cheaply in the last game but had hit 39 in the opening game.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for TGC vs ITT Dream11 Prediction

Tushar Raheja (ITT)

Tushar Raheja has been in magnificent form, hitting 79, 65*, and 74 in three games in the season so far.

He has amassed 441 runs in his last 10 matches in the TNPL at an average of 49 while striking at 178.

Raheja is coming off a blistering 74 off 28 in the previous game.

R Sai Kishore (ITT)

R Sai Kishore has taken four wickets in the season, including 2 for 10 off four overs in the second game.

The left-arm spinner recently took 19 wickets in the IPL.

R Rajkumar (TGC)

R Rajkumar has smashed 30 not-out and 59 in the first two games of this season.

He has scored 178 runs in his last five TNPL matches while picking up two scalps.

TGC vs ITT Player to Avoid

Mohamed Ali (ITT)

Mohamed Ali has not been able to make a mark in this season and can be avoided.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have a stronger team compared to Trichy Grand Cholas. They have a more potent bowling unit along with some excellent batters.

