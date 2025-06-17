TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 15 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Lyca Kovai Kings.
Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) will square off against Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in match no. 15 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The match will take place at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. It’s a bottom-of-the-table contest as both teams are yet to get off the mark.
Trichy Grand Cholas have lost all three games in the season, most recently losing to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets. Sanjay Yadav hit an unbeaten 60 off 32 to power the team to 164 and K Easwaran bagged 2 for 10 in three overs but their efforts went in vain.
Lyca Kovai Kings, who have also lost all three games, are coming off an eight-wicket defeat against Chepauk Super Gillies. Jitendra Kumar struck 42 off 20 at the top but others couldn’t make an impact. They could manage only 144 which wasn’t enough.
Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.
Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Pratheep Vishal, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramalingam Rohit, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Govinth Ganesh.
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has produced balanced pitches for T20 cricket. There’s usually some help for bowlers while batters can also score big once set. The average first innings score at the venue in the TNPL reads 154.
The weather in Salem is forecast to be mostly cloudy with around a 24% chance of precipitation.
K Easwaran (TGC)
B Sachin (LKK)
Athisayaraj Davidson (TGC)
M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)
Sanjay Yadav (TGC)
R Rajkumar (TGC)
Madhava Prasad (LKK)
Lyca Kovai Kings have not clicked as a team yet but do possess a strong line-up. The presence of M Shahrukh Khan gives them an edge over Trichy Grand Cholas.
