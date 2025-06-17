News
TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 15 Playing XI
fantasy-cricket

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 4 min read

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 15 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Lyca Kovai Kings.

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 15 Playing XI

Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) will square off against Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in match no. 15 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. The match will take place at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. It’s a bottom-of-the-table contest as both teams are yet to get off the mark.

Trichy Grand Cholas have lost all three games in the season, most recently losing to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets. Sanjay Yadav hit an unbeaten 60 off 32 to power the team to 164 and K Easwaran bagged 2 for 10 in three overs but their efforts went in vain. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Lyca Kovai Kings, who have also lost all three games, are coming off an eight-wicket defeat against Chepauk Super Gillies. Jitendra Kumar struck 42 off 20 at the top but others couldn’t make an impact. They could manage only 144 which wasn’t enough. 

TGC vs LKK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Jitendra Kumar, Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), B Sachin, M Shahrukh Khan (c), Madhava Prasad, Pratheep Vishal, C Andre Siddarth, Manimaran Siddharth, Ramalingam Rohit, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Govinth Ganesh.

TGC vs LKK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Salem Cricket Foundation Ground has produced balanced pitches for T20 cricket. There’s usually some help for bowlers while batters can also score big once set. The average first innings score at the venue in the TNPL reads 154. 

The weather in Salem is forecast to be mostly cloudy with around a 24% chance of precipitation. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction 

K Easwaran (TGC)

  • K Easwaran was superb in the previous game, snaring 2 for 10 in three overs. 
  • He has taken 11 wickets in the last six matches in the TNPL at a strike rate of 9.09.

B Sachin (LKK) 

  • B Sachin started the season with a fine fifty against Dindigul Dragons. 
  • He has hit 235 runs in the last six TNPL innings including three half centuries. 

Athisayaraj Davidson (TGC) 

  • Athisayaraj Davidson has been excellent with the ball in the TNPL, picking up 16 wickets in the last 10 innings at a strike rate of 12.5.
  • He took 3 for 31 versus Salem Spartans in the second game of this season. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

M Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

  • M Shahrukh Khan remains a top captaincy option for his all-round skill set.
  • He has scored 122 runs in three games and has picked up three wickets. 
  • Shahrukh was excellent with the bat against Dindigul Dragons, blasting 77 not-out in 44 balls. 

Sanjay Yadav (TGC) 

  • Sanjay Yadav is coming off an outstanding performance against Tiruppur, hitting 60* off 32 and picking up a wicket. 
  • He has scored 305 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 38 and strike rate of 144, while claiming seven wickets. 

R Rajkumar (TGC) 

  • R Rajkumar fell for a duck in the previous game but had struck 30 not-out and 59 in the first two games. 
  • He has 178 runs to his credit in his last six TNPL matches along with two scalps.

TGC vs LKK Player to Avoid

Madhava Prasad (LKK)

  • Madhava Prasad took 21 deliveries to score 17 runs in the previous game. He can be avoided. 

Grand League Team for TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 15 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction 

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today TNPL 2025 Match 15 Playing XI Small League Team

TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction

Lyca Kovai Kings have not clicked as a team yet but do possess a strong line-up. The presence of M Shahrukh Khan gives them an edge over Trichy Grand Cholas. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Lyca Kovai Kings
TGC vs LKK Dream11 Prediction
TGC vs LKK Predictions
Trichy Grand Cholas
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

