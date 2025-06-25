TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 23 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Siechem Madurai Panthers.
Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) will lock horns with Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) in match no. 23 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli will host the contest.
Trichy Grand Cholas are reeling in the bottom two with just two points from five games. They came close to ending the unbeaten run of Chepauk Super Gillies but fell short by four runs. Chasing 179, Suresh Kumar hit 63 off 40 while Jagatheesan Kousik struck 45 off 33.
Siechem Madurai Panthers have four points to their name in five games, having won two and lost three. In their most recent fixture, they lost to Tiruppur Tamizhans by nine wickets. Panthers had a horrible outing as they were bowled out for just 120.
Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.
Looking at the past record, the pitches in Tirunelveli have offered good balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this ground in the TNPL stands at 158. The first four games hosted here this season saw the team batting first posting 165, 188, 120, and 178 .
As for the weather forecast, it is likely to be cloudy with around a 15% chance of precipitation.
Gurjapneet Singh (SMP)
B Anirudh (SMP)
Athisayaraj Davidson (TGC)
Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP)
Sanjay Yadav (TGC)
R Rajkumar (TGC)
S Ganesh (SMP)
Trichy Grand Cholas have a slightly stronger squad on paper compared to the Panthers. They have better resources, and all-rounders like R Rajkumar and R Sanjay Kumar give them an edge.
