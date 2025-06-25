TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction Today Match 23 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 23 between Trichy Grand Cholas and Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) will lock horns with Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) in match no. 23 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli will host the contest.

Trichy Grand Cholas are reeling in the bottom two with just two points from five games. They came close to ending the unbeaten run of Chepauk Super Gillies but fell short by four runs. Chasing 179, Suresh Kumar hit 63 off 40 while Jagatheesan Kousik struck 45 off 33.

Siechem Madurai Panthers have four points to their name in five games, having won two and lost three. In their most recent fixture, they lost to Tiruppur Tamizhans by nine wickets. Panthers had a horrible outing as they were bowled out for just 120.

TGC vs SMP Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Trichy Grand Cholas: S Sujay, Suresh Kumar (c/wk), Waseem Ahmed, Jagatheesan Kousik, U Mukilesh, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Jafar Jamal, Saravana Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Athiyasaraj Davidson.

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved (c), P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, S Ganesh (wk), Murugan Ashwin, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Surya Anand, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.

TGC vs SMP: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Looking at the past record, the pitches in Tirunelveli have offered good balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this ground in the TNPL stands at 158. The first four games hosted here this season saw the team batting first posting 165, 188, 120, and 178 .

As for the weather forecast, it is likely to be cloudy with around a 15% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Gurjapneet Singh (SMP)

Gurjapneet Singh has taken four wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.97.

He took 2 for 23 in a match and has smashed 37 runs in the last two innings.

B Anirudh (SMP)

B Anirudh has scored 139 runs from five innings in the tournament at an average of 28 and strike rate of 127.

He has struck 23, 37, 48, and 31 in four of the innings.

Athisayaraj Davidson (TGC)

Athisayaraj Davidson has done a good job with the ball in the TNPL, picking up 17 wickets in the last 11 innings.

He has bagged seven wickets in this season with best figures of 3 for 31.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP)

Atheeq Ur Rahman has scored 38, 50, and 36 in three of the five innings in this series.

He has been pretty solid in the middle order and can be a good captaincy option.

Sanjay Yadav (TGC)

Sanjay Yadav recently struck an unbeaten 60 off 32 and picked up a wicket against Tiruppur Tamizhans.

He has compiled 277 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 31 and strike rate of 138.

He has also picked up seven wickets in this period.

R Rajkumar (TGC)

R Rajkumar has played a couple of impact knocks in the tournament, hitting two fifties.

He has smashed 268 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 44 while striking at 216.

Rajkumar has also taken three wickets in the last two games.

TGC vs SMP Player to Avoid

S Ganesh (SMP)

S Ganesh has made only 41 runs from four innings in the season. He also bats low down the order.

TGC vs SMP Dream11 Prediction

Trichy Grand Cholas have a slightly stronger squad on paper compared to the Panthers. They have better resources, and all-rounders like R Rajkumar and R Sanjay Kumar give them an edge.

