Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 17 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by six runs. Out of their three games so far, they have won only one, against Mumbai Indians, while losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their last match. They have won both of their first two games, beating Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CHE vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Noor Ahmad (CHE)

Noor Ahmad has been in excellent wicket-taking form, picking up nine wickets in three matches so far. He started with a four-wicket haul in the first game, followed by three wickets in the second and two in the third. His economy rate is also impressive at 6.83. Given his current form, he can be a strong captaincy option for this match.

Mitchell Starc (DC)

Mitchell Starc is another strong captaincy option for this match. He has taken eight wickets in just two games, picking up three in the first match and a five-wicket haul in the second. Although his economy rate is around 10, he has a great ability to take wickets consistently, making him a valuable choice for the team.

Rachin Ravindra (CHE)

Rachin Ravindra is in good form despite getting out for a duck in the last match. He scored 106 runs in the first two games and was also the top scorer in the Champions Trophy 2025. His recent performances show he is in great touch, and since he bats at the top of the order, he remains a strong captaincy option for this match.

ALSO READ:

CHE vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Ravichandran Ashwin (CHE)

Ravichandran Ashwin can be a smart differential pick for this match, as he has been selected by only 20.87% of fantasy teams. He has taken three wickets in three matches so far, picking up at least one wicket in every game. If he manages to take one or two wickets in this match, he can contribute valuable points.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC)

Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 39 runs in the last match. He can be a good differential pick as he has been selected by only 34.52% of fantasy players. If he performs well, he can earn a lot of points.

CHE vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tripathi (CHE)

Rahul Tripathi can be avoided for this match as he has struggled with the bat, scoring only 30 runs in three matches.

CHE vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.