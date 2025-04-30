News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 30, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 49 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. So far this season, they have played nine matches, winning only two and losing seven.

Punjab Kings’ last match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned because of rain. They have played nine matches so far, winning five, losing three, and one ending with no result.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has scored 323 runs in nine matches and is currently the top scorer for Punjab Kings this season. He made 69 runs in the last match and has already scored both a fifty and a century. With a strike rate of over 200, he looks like a solid captaincy option.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 292 runs in nine matches and is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings. He made 83 runs in the last game and has two half-centuries this season. With a strike rate of 168.78, he can also be a good captaincy option.

Noor Ahmad (CHE)

Noor Ahmad has taken 14 wickets in nine matches and is currently the top wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings. He picked up two wickets in the last game. In all home matches this season, he has taken at least one wicket. He could be a good captaincy option from the CSK side.

ALSO READ:

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Anshul Kamboj (CHE)

Anshul Kamboj has been picked by only around 11%, which makes him a good differential pick for this match. He has taken three wickets in three matches so far, and if he gets a wicket or two in the upcoming game, he could earn useful fantasy points.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken nine wickets in nine matches so far. His last eight wickets have come in his last four games, showing a good return to form. He has been picked by around 57% of users, so if he takes wickets again, he could still be a smart differential pick.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Deepak Hooda (CHE)

Deepak Hooda can be avoided for this match.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
Chennai Super Kings
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are a better team, so they should win.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 48 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

1:23 pm
Darpan Jain
DC vs KKR top captaincy picks for match 48 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 48 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 48 between DC and KKR.
11:26 am
Sandip Pawar

RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 47 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

April 28, 2025
Darpan Jain
RR vs GT top captaincy picks for Match 47 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 47 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 47 between RR and GT.
April 28, 2025
Sandip Pawar
DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals have a strong squad and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 46 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

April 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
DC vs RCB top captaincy picks for match 46 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 46 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 match 46 between DC and RCB.
April 27, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.