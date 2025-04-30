Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 49 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. So far this season, they have played nine matches, winning only two and losing seven.

Punjab Kings’ last match against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned because of rain. They have played nine matches so far, winning five, losing three, and one ending with no result.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

Priyansh Arya has scored 323 runs in nine matches and is currently the top scorer for Punjab Kings this season. He made 69 runs in the last match and has already scored both a fifty and a century. With a strike rate of over 200, he looks like a solid captaincy option.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh has scored 292 runs in nine matches and is currently the second-highest run-scorer for Punjab Kings. He made 83 runs in the last game and has two half-centuries this season. With a strike rate of 168.78, he can also be a good captaincy option.

Noor Ahmad (CHE)

Noor Ahmad has taken 14 wickets in nine matches and is currently the top wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings. He picked up two wickets in the last game. In all home matches this season, he has taken at least one wicket. He could be a good captaincy option from the CSK side.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Anshul Kamboj (CHE)

Anshul Kamboj has been picked by only around 11%, which makes him a good differential pick for this match. He has taken three wickets in three matches so far, and if he gets a wicket or two in the upcoming game, he could earn useful fantasy points.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS)

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken nine wickets in nine matches so far. His last eight wickets have come in his last four games, showing a good return to form. He has been picked by around 57% of users, so if he takes wickets again, he could still be a smart differential pick.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Deepak Hooda (CHE)

Deepak Hooda can be avoided for this match.

CHE vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

