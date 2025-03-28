Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 8 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 8 between CSK and RCB.

The match no. 8 of the IPL 2025 features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squaring off at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.

CSK began the tournament with a win against Mumbai Indians by four wickets. Noor Ahmad was the star of the show, with 4 for 18 in four overs. Chasing 156, Ruturaj Gaikwad struck 53 off 26 while Rachin Ravindra made 65 not-out in 45 balls.

RCB also kicked off their campaign with a strong win over Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Krunal Pandya bowled an exceptional spell of 3 for 29 to restrict KKR to 174 on a good pitch. Phil Salt then struck 56 off 31 while Virat Kohli made 59 off 36 deliveries.

CHE vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered an excellent knock of 53 off 26 on a challenging pitch in the previous game. He has been very consistent, having scored over 580 runs in three of the last four IPL editions. Gaikwad also has a magnificent record at the Chepauk, averaging 58 with one century and six half centuries.

Rachin Ravindra

There is no doubt Rachin Ravindra is one of the most talented youngsters in the game. He has already made his mark in international cricket. Rachin started this season with an unbeaten 65 off 45. He took his time in that game but made sure he finished it.

Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad and the Chepauk is a combination not many players would be able to conquer. He was terrific against Mumbai Indians, picking 4 for 18 in four overs. Noor is in the elite list of T20 spinners and you can back him as a captain for this game.

CHE vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi was dismissed early in the previous game but remains a good differential pick. He was given the opening spot in the last game and that means he will get guaranteed time in the middle.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube’s ownership has dropped to 47% for this game. He remains a key figure in the CSK middle order and has been in good form in recent times.

Nathan Ellis

The Australian fast bowler is in only 13% of the fantasy teams for this match. Ellis has the skill set to be effective on the Chepauk surface.

CHE vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

MS Dhoni

Picking MS Dhoni in a fantasy team doesn’t make any sense because of his late entry point. He comes to bat in the last two overs and that is not enough for gaining points.

Tim David

Tim David also bats down the order, and might not not get enough deliveries to give you points. Batting on the Chepauk surface will also be a tough task for him.

CHE vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

