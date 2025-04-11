News
Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
Last updated: April 11, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 25 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK started the season with a win but have lost their last four matches. Their latest loss was against Delhi Capitals by 18 runs.

KKR also lost their previous match, going down to Lucknow Super Giants by four runs. They have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane is in good form this season. He has scored 184 runs in five matches with an average of 36.80 and is the highest run-scorer for his team. He has hit two fifties and a score of 38, showing good consistency. His strike rate is 160, which means he is scoring runs quickly. He can be a good choice for captain.

Noor Ahmad (CSK)

Noor Ahmad has been in excellent form with the ball this season. He has taken 11 wickets in five matches so far. One of the best things about his performance is that he has taken at least one wicket in every match. In these five games, he already has one four-wicket haul and one three-wicket haul. He can be a good captain choice, and if he picks up more than one wicket, he can earn a lot of points.

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK)

Khaleel Ahmed has been one of the best bowlers for CSK along with Noor Ahmad. He has taken 10 wickets in five matches so far. Like Noor, he has picked up at least one wicket in every match. He has one three-wicket haul and three matches where he took two wickets. This consistency makes him another strong option for captaincy.

ALSO READ:

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK)

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken five wickets in five matches so far. Although his economy rate has been a bit on the higher side, he has still managed to take wickets regularly. In the last match, he picked up two wickets, and in four out of five games, he has taken at least one wicket. He has only been picked by 21.25% of users, which makes him a good differential pick for your fantasy team.

Shivam Dube (CSK)

Harshit Rana has taken five wickets in five matches so far and has been picked by only 51.33% of users. He took two wickets in the last match and has a good habit of picking up wickets regularly. This makes him a good differential option for your fantasy team.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Vijay Shankar (CSK)

Vijay Shankar can be avoided for this match.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

