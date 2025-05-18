News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 60 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 3 min read
Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals’ match against Punjab Kings was stopped midway and later abandoned due to tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament was also briefly suspended after that. This match will be replayed later, but for now, DC will face Gujarat Titans in their upcoming game.

So far, Delhi Capitals have played 11 matches. They have won six, lost four, and one match had no result. They currently have 13 points and must win this next game to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Before the tournament was stopped, Gujarat Titans were on top of the points table. They had 16 points after winning eight out of 11 matches. If they beat Delhi Capitals in their next game, they will confirm their place in the playoffs.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has been in great form this season, scoring 508 runs in 11 matches. He has hit five half-centuries, with recent scores of 43, 76, 84, and 90. His consistency makes him a key player for Gujarat Titans. He can also be a good captaincy choice in fantasy teams.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has scored 509 runs in 11 matches so far and has been one of the most consistent batters this season. Although he got out for a single-digit score in the last game, he has already hit five fifties and has a strong strike rate of 153.31. His form makes him a solid captaincy option in fantasy teams.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has been the top batter for DC this season, scoring 381 runs in 10 matches. While his last two games were of low scores, he has shown good form overall with three half-centuries. He can be a good captaincy pick from the DC side in fantasy teams.

ALSO READ:

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav has been picked by only around 46% of users in fantasy teams. He has taken 12 wickets in 11 matches this season. Although he has gone wicketless in the last few games, he still remains a good option. If he picks up 1-2 wickets, he could be a smart differential pick as not many users have selected him.

Sherfane Rutherford (GT)

Sherfane Rutherford has been picked by only around 21% of fantasy users. He has scored 229 runs in eight innings for Gujarat Titans this season. Except for one single-digit score, he has crossed 20 runs in six innings. He made 28 runs in the last match, and if he manages to score 30+ in this game, he could be a valuable differential pick.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction
Delhi Capitals
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: While Gujarat Titans have been consistent, Delhi Capitals have a spin attack to stop them, so DC should win.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 60 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:55 am
Darpan Jain
RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, they have several loopholes, so PBKS should win.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

10:20 am
Darpan Jain
RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction for match 59 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 59 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 59 between RR and PBKS.
8:34 am
Sandip Pawar
UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

UAE vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Bangladesh Tour of UAE 2025 1st T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

3:22 pm
Sagar Paul
RCB vs KKR top captaincy picks for Match 58 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 58 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 58 between RCB and KKR.
1:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a home advantage and are a better team, so they should win.

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 58 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

May 17, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.