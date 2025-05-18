Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 60 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals’ match against Punjab Kings was stopped midway and later abandoned due to tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament was also briefly suspended after that. This match will be replayed later, but for now, DC will face Gujarat Titans in their upcoming game.

So far, Delhi Capitals have played 11 matches. They have won six, lost four, and one match had no result. They currently have 13 points and must win this next game to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Before the tournament was stopped, Gujarat Titans were on top of the points table. They had 16 points after winning eight out of 11 matches. If they beat Delhi Capitals in their next game, they will confirm their place in the playoffs.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill has been in great form this season, scoring 508 runs in 11 matches. He has hit five half-centuries, with recent scores of 43, 76, 84, and 90. His consistency makes him a key player for Gujarat Titans. He can also be a good captaincy choice in fantasy teams.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has scored 509 runs in 11 matches so far and has been one of the most consistent batters this season. Although he got out for a single-digit score in the last game, he has already hit five fifties and has a strong strike rate of 153.31. His form makes him a solid captaincy option in fantasy teams.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has been the top batter for DC this season, scoring 381 runs in 10 matches. While his last two games were of low scores, he has shown good form overall with three half-centuries. He can be a good captaincy pick from the DC side in fantasy teams.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav has been picked by only around 46% of users in fantasy teams. He has taken 12 wickets in 11 matches this season. Although he has gone wicketless in the last few games, he still remains a good option. If he picks up 1-2 wickets, he could be a smart differential pick as not many users have selected him.

Sherfane Rutherford (GT)

Sherfane Rutherford has been picked by only around 21% of fantasy users. He has scored 229 runs in eight innings for Gujarat Titans this season. Except for one single-digit score, he has crossed 20 runs in six innings. He made 28 runs in the last match, and if he manages to score 30+ in this game, he could be a valuable differential pick.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match.

DC vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction.

