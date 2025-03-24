Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 4 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 4 between DC and LSG.

The match no. 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants taking on each other. The match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the previous IPL edition with seven wins in 14 matches. They have a new captain for this season in Axar Patel while Faf du Plessis was named as his deputy. DC have also signed KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and T Natarajan for this season.

Lucknow Super Giants had also won seven matches in the last season but finished one spot below DC. They will have Rishabh Pant leading the side this year, with several new names including David Miller, Mitch Marsh, and Aiden Markram.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is likely to open the innings for Delhi Capitals alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk. The former South African batter has been one of the consistent batters in the IPL in recent years. He has an average of 36 in the league and has registered 37 half centuries.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in poor form of late but showed good signs in the practice matches ahead of the season. He had a terrific IPL season last year, where he made 330 runs at an average of 37 while striking at an incredible rate of 234.

Axar Patel

With KL Rahul unavailable for this game, Axar Patel is likely to bat higher up in the middle order. He has been in superb touch with the bat lately and his ability to take on the spinners will be crucial for DC. His bowling value reduces a bit with several left-handers in the LSG team but he is still a very good captaincy option due to his all-round skill set.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel is part of only around 8% fantasy teams for this game due to the presence of bigger names. But the young batter is likely to bat at number three and should get enough time in the middle. Porel scored 327 runs in the last season at a strike rate of 159.

Tristan Stubbs

With around 34% ownership for this game, Tristan Stubbs can be a good differential. He might play at number 5-6 as a finisher but can make an immediate impact. Stubbs had made 378 runs in the previous season, averaging 54 at a strike rate of 190.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Mitch Marsh

Mitch Marsh is cleared to play as a pure batter. He is likely to open the innings for LSG but given his track record in the IPL, you can leave him out.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma will be batting in the lower middle order in the DC side. While he is a powerful striker, he might not get enough deliveries to give you good fantasy points. Leaving him out would be a better option.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

