Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 29 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals are on a great run in IPL 2025. They beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their last match. With this, they have now won all four matches and are the only team that hasn’t lost a game yet.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians lost their last match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs. Out of their first five games, they have won only one and lost four.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul has been in top form this season. He played a match-winning innings of 93* in the last game against RCB. So far, he has scored 185 runs in just three matches, including two fifties. He can be a good choice for captaincy in fantasy teams.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Although Mumbai Indians are struggling this season, their captain Hardik Pandya has been in great form. He has already taken 10 wickets in four matches, including a five-wicket haul, and is MI’s top wicket-taker so far. With the bat, he has scored 81 runs in three innings while batting in the lower middle order. Since he is contributing with both bat and ball, he can be a good option for captaincy.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah is back in the MI squad after recovering from injury and played the last match, where he gave away only 29 runs in his four overs. He had taken 20 wickets in the last season and was one of MI’s key bowlers. Even though he didn’t take a wicket in the last match, it was his first game after three months. He can still be a good option for captain or vice-captain in the upcoming match.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Mukesh Kumar (DC)

Mukesh Kumar can be a differential pick for this match as he has only been selected by 10.15% of fantasy teams. In the four matches he has played so far, he has taken a wicket in three of them. Only in one game did he go wicketless, making him a consistent option to consider.

Trent Boult (MI)

Trent Boult has only been picked by 47.44% of fantasy teams. He has taken five wickets in five matches so far. In the last match, he picked up two wickets. Except for the first match, he has taken at least one wicket in every game, making him a reliable pick for your fantasy team.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir can be avoided for this matches as he bats lower down the order.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

