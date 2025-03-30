News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
DC vs SRH top captaincy picks for match 10 of the IPL 2025.
New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter David Warner during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI04_20_2024_000343B)
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 10 between DC and SRH.

DC vs SRH top captaincy picks for match 10 of the IPL 2025.
New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter David Warner during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI04_20_2024_000343B)

The match no. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Delhi Capitals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will be hosted at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.  

Delhi Capitals are coming off a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 210, they were in a precarious situation at 113 for 6. Vipraj Nigam then blasted 39 off 15 while Ashutosh Sharma struck 66 not-out in 31 balls to power DC to a stunning victory. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 1-1 after their two games in the IPL 2025. In the previous game, they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Travis Head (47 off 28) and Aniket Verma (36 off 13) helped the team reach 190 but bowlers were ineffective. 

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Travis Head 

The Aussie star has been in magnificent form, scoring 67 off 31 and 47 off 28 in two games so far. Travis Head had a great IPL season last year as well, amassing 567 runs at an average of over 40 and strike rate of 191. Head has one century and five centuries since last season. 

Faf du Plessis 

Faf du Plessis looked in decent touch in the opening game, hitting 29 off 18 balls. He is a prolific run-getter in the league and should enjoy batting on a good pitch. Du Plessis averages 36 with the bat in the IPL, with 37 half centuries to his credit. 

Abhishek Sharma 

Abhishek Sharma has had a couple of low scores but remains a top captaincy option for this contest. He had scored 484 runs in the last edition at a strike rate of 204 while averaging 32. The left-hand batter had smashed 135 off 54 in a T20I against England in February. 

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Jake Fraser-McGurk 

The ownership of Jake Fraser-McGurk has dropped to 38% for this game. But he opens the innings and on a good batting pitch, he can make you pay. Last year, he had scored 330 runs at an average of 37 and strike rate of 234. 

Harshal Patel 

With around 32% ownership for this game, Harshal Patel can be a good differential pick. He can be expensive but has the tendency to pick wickets. Harshal was the leading wicket-taker last season and has snared three wickets in two games this season. 

ALSO READ: 

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Vipraj Nigam 

Vipraj Nigam struck 39 runs in 15 deliveries in the previous game. That has increased his ownership to 30% but leaving him out would be a better option. , you can leave him out. He bats down the order and might not get enough deliveries. 

Adam Zampa 

Adam Zampa has been very expensive in the first two games of the season. He has conceded 94 runs in eight overs and picked two wickets. 

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC vs SRH Predictions
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

RR vs CHE top captaincy picks for match 11 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 11 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 11 between RR and CSK.
9:03 am
Sandip Pawar
RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here, so they should win.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:51 pm
Darpan Jain
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: DC have more experience playing in Visakhapatnam and have a slightly better bowling attack, so they should win.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Top captaincy picks for GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 9 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 9 between GT and MI.
9:04 am
Sandip Pawar
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction for IPL 2025 match 9.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 match 9 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
9:04 am
Sandip Pawar
Top captaincy picks for the CSK vs RCB encounter in the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 8 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 8 between CSK and RCB.
March 28, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.