Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 10 between DC and SRH.

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter David Warner during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI04_20_2024_000343B)

The match no. 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Delhi Capitals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will be hosted at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals are coming off a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing 210, they were in a precarious situation at 113 for 6. Vipraj Nigam then blasted 39 off 15 while Ashutosh Sharma struck 66 not-out in 31 balls to power DC to a stunning victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are 1-1 after their two games in the IPL 2025. In the previous game, they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Travis Head (47 off 28) and Aniket Verma (36 off 13) helped the team reach 190 but bowlers were ineffective.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Travis Head

The Aussie star has been in magnificent form, scoring 67 off 31 and 47 off 28 in two games so far. Travis Head had a great IPL season last year as well, amassing 567 runs at an average of over 40 and strike rate of 191. Head has one century and five centuries since last season.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis looked in decent touch in the opening game, hitting 29 off 18 balls. He is a prolific run-getter in the league and should enjoy batting on a good pitch. Du Plessis averages 36 with the bat in the IPL, with 37 half centuries to his credit.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has had a couple of low scores but remains a top captaincy option for this contest. He had scored 484 runs in the last edition at a strike rate of 204 while averaging 32. The left-hand batter had smashed 135 off 54 in a T20I against England in February.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Jake Fraser-McGurk

The ownership of Jake Fraser-McGurk has dropped to 38% for this game. But he opens the innings and on a good batting pitch, he can make you pay. Last year, he had scored 330 runs at an average of 37 and strike rate of 234.

Harshal Patel

With around 32% ownership for this game, Harshal Patel can be a good differential pick. He can be expensive but has the tendency to pick wickets. Harshal was the leading wicket-taker last season and has snared three wickets in two games this season.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Vipraj Nigam

Vipraj Nigam struck 39 runs in 15 deliveries in the previous game. That has increased his ownership to 30% but leaving him out would be a better option. , you can leave him out. He bats down the order and might not get enough deliveries.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa has been very expensive in the first two games of the season. He has conceded 94 runs in eight overs and picked two wickets.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

