Top Captaincy Picks for ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today: 1st Test Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy picks for the 1st Test between England and India.

England (ENG) and India (IND) will square off in the first Test of the anticipated five-match series from June 20. The action will unfold at Headingley in Leeds with two teams starting the new World Test Championship cycle. Let’s check the ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction.

England recently played a one-off Test against Zimbabwe, which they won comprehensively. In December last year, they toured New Zealand and clinched the series by 2-1. Led by Ben Stokes, they will be hoping to get off to a winning start.

India will enter a new era in Test cricket following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill will lead the side that has plenty of young faces, and they will be pumped up to leave their mark.

ENG vs IND Top Captaincy Picks

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the game and should be a massive threat to the hosts in this game. He has claimed 46 wickets in his last nine Tests at an incredible average of 14.91. Bumrah has taken a wicket every 31.4 deliveries in this period.

Joe Root

Joe Root has been the best batter in the longer format in recent years. He has piled on 979 runs in his 10 matches at an average of 61.19. Since the start of 2024, Root has registered six centuries and five half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal can take the game away from the opponents. He has been outstanding in Test cricket, having amassed over 1,700 runs at an average of 52.88. The left-hand opening batter has four centuries and 10 half-centuries in this format.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Differential Picks

Karun Nair

Karun Nair is part of only around 12% of the fantasy teams for this game and can be a great differential pick. He has been in superb form, having smashed a double century in a tour match.

Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith has scored 641 runs in his Test career at an average of 42.73, with one century and four half-centuries. Most of his runs have come in tough situations. He is picked by 32% of the fantasy teams.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND 1st Test Players to Avoid

Shoaib Bashir

Shoaib Bashir took nine wickets against Zimbabwe, but his overall form hasn’t been great. Not to mention, India are pretty good at playing spin bowling.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.