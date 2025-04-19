News
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 19, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 35 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Match No. 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost their previous match to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets. So far, they have played six matches, winning four and losing two.

Delhi Capitals won their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Super Over. They have played six matches so far, winning five and losing just one.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has been in great form this season, scoring 329 runs in six matches. He made 56 runs in the last game and already has four half-centuries to his name. With a strike rate of 151.61 and consistent performances, he can be a strong captaincy choice for this match.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is back in form and has scored 208 runs in six matches. He made 60 runs in the last game and has a strike rate of 149.64. With two half-centuries and two more scores above 30, he can be another good captaincy option for this match.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul is in good form this season, scoring 238 runs in five matches. He made 38 runs in the last game. His top performances include an unbeaten 93 and a solid 77. With this form, he can be a solid captaincy option.

ALSO READ:

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Prasidh Krishna (GT)

Prasidh Krishna can be a good differential pick for this match, with only 36.33% of users picking him so far. He has taken 10 wickets in six matches, including two wickets in the last game. He has picked up two wickets in a match three times and even taken three wickets once. Except for the first match, he has taken at least one wicket in every game this season.

Vipraj Nigam (DC)

Vipraj Nigam can be a good differential pick from Delhi Capitals. He has taken seven wickets in six matches and went wicketless in only two games. In the other matches, he picked up two wickets three times and took one wicket once. He has been consistent with the ball and can also chip in with some runs lower down the order, making him a smart option for fantasy teams.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction.

Delhi Capitals
Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

