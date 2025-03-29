Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 9 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 9 between GT and MI.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against each other in match no. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The two teams will be desperate to get the win when they meet at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost their season opener against Punjab Kings by 11 runs. R Sai Kishore claimed 3 for 30 in four overs but others were ineffective. Chasing 244, Shubman Gill struck 33 in 14 deliveries while Sai Sudharsan made 74 off 41. Jos Buttler (54 off 33) and Sherfane Rutherford (46 off 28) couldn’t match the required rate either.

Mumbai Indians were hit by Noor Ahmad’s excellence in their opening game. Their batters could manage just 155 runs in 20 overs. Vignesh Puthur was the only positive for them, picking 3 for 32 in four overs.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill looked in sublime touch in the opening game, scoring 33 off 14 deliveries. He has a ridiculous record at the Ahmedabad stadium, with over 1,100 runs at an average of nearly 70. Gill has four centuries and four half centuries to his credit at this venue.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has not been in great form but a player of his quality should not be counted out. He should enjoy playing on a good batting pitch at Ahmedabad. Since 2022, SKY has 1,282 runs in the league at an average of 40 while striking at 165.

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan started his season with a 74 off 41 in the first game against Punjab Kings. He was the leading run-scorer for Gujarat Titans last year, scoring 527 runs at an average of 48 and strike rate of 141. Sudharsan has a pretty safe game and is a top captaincy option for this game.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford batted at number four in the last game and smashed 46 off 28 balls. He has taken his game to a new level in the last couple of years and is a reliable hitter.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj had a bad day in the opening game and that has dropped his ownership to just 13%. If there is any movement on offer, he can cause issues to the MI top order with the new ball.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan bats at number six in the GT line-up. With several quality players ahead of him, the chances of him getting a decent time in the middle are low.

Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur had an impressive outing against CSK on his IPL debut. But Ahmedabad doesn’t offer much assistance for spinners.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

