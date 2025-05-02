Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 51 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. They have played nine matches so far, winning six and losing three.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. So far, they have won three matches and lost six.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has scored 456 runs in nine matches so far. In the last game, he made 39 runs. He has already hit five half-centuries this season and has a strong strike rate of 150. Since he has been consistently scoring runs, he can be a good captaincy option.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is also in good form, having scored 389 runs in nine matches. In the last match, he made 84 runs, and before that, he scored 90. The last time Gujarat Titans played against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, he remained unbeaten on 61. He has scored four half-centuries so far and can also be a strong captaincy option.

Harshal Patel (SRH)

Harshal Patel has taken 13 wickets in eight matches so far. In the last match, he picked up four wickets and has been Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker this season. He has also taken another four-wicket haul earlier in the tournament. He could be a good captaincy option from the SRH side.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan has been picked by 35.88% of fantasy teams. He has taken seven wickets in nine matches so far. He took one wicket in the last match and two wickets in the match before that. If he can grab one or two wickets in the upcoming game, he could turn out to be a good pick.

Kamindu Mendis (SRH)

Kamindu Mendis has been picked by 40.44% of fantasy teams. He has played three matches this season, scoring 60 runs and taking two wickets. In the last match, he remained unbeaten on 32 and also took a wicket. He can be a valuable pick as he contributes with both bat and ball.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

