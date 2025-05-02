News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 51 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. They have played nine matches so far, winning six and losing three.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. So far, they have won three matches and lost six.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan has scored 456 runs in nine matches so far. In the last game, he made 39 runs. He has already hit five half-centuries this season and has a strong strike rate of 150. Since he has been consistently scoring runs, he can be a good captaincy option.

Shubman Gill (GT)

Shubman Gill is also in good form, having scored 389 runs in nine matches. In the last match, he made 84 runs, and before that, he scored 90. The last time Gujarat Titans played against Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, he remained unbeaten on 61. He has scored four half-centuries so far and can also be a strong captaincy option.

Harshal Patel (SRH)

Harshal Patel has taken 13 wickets in eight matches so far. In the last match, he picked up four wickets and has been Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker this season. He has also taken another four-wicket haul earlier in the tournament. He could be a good captaincy option from the SRH side.

ALSO READ:

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan has been picked by 35.88% of fantasy teams. He has taken seven wickets in nine matches so far. He took one wicket in the last match and two wickets in the match before that. If he can grab one or two wickets in the upcoming game, he could turn out to be a good pick.

Kamindu Mendis (SRH)

Kamindu Mendis has been picked by 40.44% of fantasy teams. He has played three matches this season, scoring 60 runs and taking two wickets. In the last match, he remained unbeaten on 32 and also took a wicket. He can be a valuable pick as he contributes with both bat and ball.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia can be avoided for this match.

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI IPL 2025

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
12:18 pm
Sandip Pawar
RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have the momentum and more quality players, so MI should win the contest.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 50 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

7:16 pm
Darpan Jain
RR vs MI top captaincy picks for match 50 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 50 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 50 between RR and MI.
10:25 am
Sandip Pawar
CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will have a home advantage, but Punjab Kings are a better team, so PBKS should win.

CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 49 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

April 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 49 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

April 30, 2025
Sagar Paul
DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals will have a home advantage and are a better team, so they should win.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 48 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

April 29, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.