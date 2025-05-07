Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 57 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Chennai Super Kings (CHE) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by just one run. They have played 11 matches, winning five, losing five, and one ended with no result. A win in this match will keep their playoff hopes alive.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by two runs. They have won only two out of the 11 matches played and lost nine. With this, they are already out of the playoffs race.

KKR vs CHE IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has played ten matches this season, taking 10 wickets and scoring 189 runs. In the last match against Rajasthan Royals, he scored only 11 runs and went wicketless. While his overall season hasn’t been outstanding, he has still contributed with some useful performances. He could be a good captaincy pick for the upcoming match.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 327 runs in 10 innings this season at a strike rate of 146.63, including three half-centuries. He scored 30 runs in the last match, which was played at Eden Gardens. The next game is also at Eden Gardens, where he has scored all his fifties this season. This makes him a strong captaincy option for the upcoming match.

Ayush Mhatre (CHE)

Ayush Mhatre has scored 163 runs in four matches so far, including a superb 94 in the last game. The 17-year-old has made an impressive start to his debut season, with two other solid knocks of 30 and 32. With other Chennai batters struggling, Mhatre’s form makes him a strong captaincy option for the upcoming match.

KKR vs CHE IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Harshit Rana (KKR)

Harshit Rana can be a smart differential pick for this match, as he has been selected by around 38% of users. He has taken 13 wickets in 11 matches so far and picked up two wickets in the last game. If he manages to grab a wicket or two against Chennai, he could turn out to be a valuable choice.

Khaleel Ahmed (CHE)

Khaleel Ahmed has been picked by only around 24% of users, making him a good differential option. He has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches so far. Although he went wicketless in the last game, he has been one of CSK’s most consistent bowlers this season. If he manages to take a wicket or two, he could provide valuable fantasy points.

KKR vs CHE IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR)

Deepak Hooda can be avoided for this match.

KKR vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

