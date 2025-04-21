News
KKR vs GT top captaincy picks for match no. 39 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 21, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 39 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 39 between KKR and GT.

KKR vs GT top captaincy picks for match no. 39 of the IPL 2025.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match no. 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

KKR have three wins and four defeats in the season. They are coming off an embarrassing defeat in the previous game against Punjab Kings. Their bowlers did a magnificent job to bowl out the opponents to 111 but batters fell 16 runs short after a huge collapse. 

Titans are sitting in the top two on the table with five wins and two defeats. In the previous match, they beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Prasidh Krishna picked four wickets in the first innings while Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 97 off 54 to chase down 204. 

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Sai Sudharsan 

Sai Sudharsan is the second leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 365 runs in seven innings this season at an average of 52 while striking at 151, including four half centuries. Given the kind of consistency he has shown, he is the best captaincy option in this game. 

Jos Buttler 

Moving down to number three hasn’t affected Jos Buttler one bit as he continues to pile on runs. He has accumulated 315 runs from seven games this season, averaging 63 at a strike rate of 164. Buttler has three fifties in the competition, including an unbeaten 97 in the previous game. 

Shubman Gill 

The Titans skipper is having an underwhelming season so far but still remains a popular captaincy option. He has scored 215 runs in the tournament at an average of 34 and strike rate of 149. Gill has registered two fifties in the tournament. 

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Andre Russell 

Andre Russell’s ownership for this game has dropped to just 27% for this game. He has not been in great form but can still be a valuable pick due to his all-round skill set. 

Venkatesh Iyer 

With only 26% ownership for this game, Venkatesh Iyer offers a good differential value. He hasn’t had a great season so far but has the ability to turn things around. He has hit 60 and 45 in two of the six innings. 

ALSO READ: 

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh 

Ramandeep Singh’s batting position makes him a poor fantasy option as he doesn’t get enough deliveries to make an impact. It is better to leave him out. 

Rahul Tewatia

Similar to Ramandeep, Rahul Tewatia only comes out to bat in end overs and doesn’t get enough time in the middle. You can avoid him for this game. 

KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction.

