Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 21 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 21 between KKR and LSG.

The reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match no. 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this afternoon fixture. Both these teams have won two out of their four games in the season.

The Knight Riders smashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous game by 80 runs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) and Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) powered the team to 200. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy then claimed three scalps each.

LSG overcame the Mumbai Indians challenge by 12 runs in their recent fixture. Mitch Marsh (60 off 31) and Aiden Markram (53 off 38) helped them get 202 before Digvesh Rathi delivered an exceptional spell of 1 for 21 in his four overs.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form with the bat, scoring 201 runs in the season at a strike rate of 218. He has smashed two half centuries in four innings. Pooran has a few negative matchups against KKR but still remains one of the better captaincy options for this game.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer had a good entry point in the previous game against SRH, and he blasted 60 runs off just 29 deliveries. The left-hand batter had made 370 runs in the last season, averaging 46 at a strike rate of 158. Venkatesh had hit four half centuries batting in the middle order.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy has taken six wickets in the season so far, conceding at just 6.19 economy. The mystery spinner is in the form of his life, snaring 67 wickets in 37 innings since the start of the last year at a strike rate of 12.1. On a slower pitch, he should do well against this line-up.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Differential Picks

David Miller

David Miller has struck 84 runs in four innings batting at number five. He hasn’t had much time in the middle but might have to play a bigger role against KKR bowling attack. Miller is part of only 36% fantasy teams for this game.

Harshit Rana

With only 34% ownership for this game, Harshit Rana can be a good differential pick. He has three wickets from four games but can be effective against this LSG line-up in the middle overs. Rana had taken 19 wickets in the previous edition.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh bats too low in the KKR batting order and doesn’t bowl. His fantasy value is limited due to his role. Leaving him out would be a wiser option.

Akash Deep

The LSG pacer doesn’t have a good record in the IPL, with only eight wickets from nine games at an expensive rate of 11.45. You can avoid him for this game.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

