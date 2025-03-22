News
Last updated: March 22, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 1 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 1 between KKR and RCB.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The home of the reigning champions, Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the season opener. 

KKR will look to repeat the glory after clinching their third title last year. They topped the table before beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 and the final. KKR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane this season, with several new faces in the franchise. 

RCB reached the playoffs in IPL 2024 with a remarkable turnaround that saw them win the last six group matches. But they were knocked out after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. They have handed the captaincy reins to Rajat Patidar for this season. 

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Sunil Narine 

Sunil Narine had an incredible season last year. He scored 488 runs at an average of 35 while striking at 180. He also picked 17 wickets with the ball at 6.69 economy. Narine is likely to open the innings this season as well, making him a great captaincy option. 

Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli had an excellent campaign last year. He was the top run-scorer in the tournament, with 741 runs at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154. He hit one century and five half-centuries in the season. Kohli has been in good form in white-ball cricket. 

Varun Chakravarthy 

Varun Chakravarthy can be a great captaincy option for this game considering RCB batters’ struggles against spin. He claimed 21 wickets in the previous IPL edition and has been in outrageous form of late. 

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Jacob Bethell 

Jacob Bethell is part of only 4% of fantasy teams for this game. There is a good chance he will be preferred ahead of Tim David and bat at number three. 

Jitesh Sharma 

With only 15% ownership for this game, Jitesh Sharma can be a good differential pick. He is likely to bat at number five in the RCB line-up and should get enough time to make a mark. 

Ajinkya Rahane 

Ajinkya Rahane is likely to bat at number three for KKR. He has been in good form with the bat. Part of around 35% of the fantasy teams, Rahane can be a good differential. 

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Krunal Pandya 

Krunal Pandya bats down the order and hasn’t done much in the IPL in recent years. His bowling might not be effective on a flat pitch.

Ramandeep Singh 

Ramamdeep Singh will be batting at number 7-8 in the KKR line-up and might not get enough game-time. Leaving him out would be a better option.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.

IPL 2025
KKR vs RCB Predictions
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

