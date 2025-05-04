Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 53 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. They have played 10 matches so far, winning four, losing five, and one match had no result. To stay in the race for the playoffs, they need to win this match.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match to Mumbai Indians by 100 runs. They have played 10 matches so far, winning only three and losing seven. With these results, they are now out of the playoffs race.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has played nine matches this season, picking up 10 wickets and scoring 178 runs. In the last match against Delhi Capitals, he scored 27 runs, took three wickets, made a run-out, and also grabbed a catch. While this season hasn’t fully lived up to expectations, he has still managed to deliver useful performances. He could be a good captaincy option for the upcoming match.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 297 runs in nine innings this season with a strike rate of 149.24, including three half-centuries. In the last match, he scored 26 runs. The next game is at Eden Gardens, where he has hit all his fifties this season. So, he could be a good captaincy option for the upcoming match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 439 runs in 11 matches so far. In the last game, he made just 13 runs, but before that, he had four scores of over 50 and one score of 49 in his previous five matches. He has five half-centuries in total this season and has been in good form. He can be a strong captaincy option from the RR side for the upcoming match.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Vaibhav Arora (KKR)

Vaibhav Arora can be a good differential pick for this match, with only around 23.95% of teams picking him. He has taken 12 wickets in nine matches so far and picked up a wicket in the last game as well. Except for one match against LSG, he has taken at least one wicket in every game. If he manages to grab a wicket or two in the upcoming match, he could turn out to be a valuable pick.

Maheesh Theekshana (RR)

Maheesh Theekshana has been picked by around 36.79% of fantasy teams. He has taken 10 wickets in 10 matches so far. Although his economy rate this season is on the higher side at 9.71, he took one wicket in the last match and two in the match before that. Like Vaibhav Arora, if Theekshana can take one or two wickets in the upcoming match, he could turn out to be a useful pick.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Rovman Powell (KKR)

Rovman Powell can be avoided for this match.

KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

