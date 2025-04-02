News
KKR vs SRH top captaincy picks for match no. 15 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 15 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between KKR and SRH.

KKR vs SRH top captaincy picks for match no. 15 of the IPL 2025.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

The Knight Riders are reeling at the bottom with one win and two losses. They lost the previous game against Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. The batting unit failed miserably at Wankhede Stadium, managing only 116, which wasn’t enough to compete. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also lost two out of three games in the season. In the previous game, they went down against Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. The top order collapsed before Aniket Verma hit 74 off 41 to help them get 163, but that wasn’t enough. 

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Travis Head 

Travis Head is one of the most in-form batters in the world. He has had a superb start to the tournament, hitting 136 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 191. Head scored 67 off 31 in the first game and followed it up with 47 off 28 in the second game. 

Quinton de Kock 

Quinton de Kock remains a strong captaincy pick, especially given the form of the other KKR batters. He was magnificent against Rajasthan Royals, where he struck 97 off 61 on a tough pitch. The left-hand batter should enjoy batting here. 

Abhishek Sharma 

Abhishek Sharma hasn’t fired with the bat yet in the IPL 2025 but his ability to change the game in a quick time can’t be ignored. Sharma had an excellent season last year, and was in good form recently in international cricket. 

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Venkatesh Iyer 

Following three poor games, Venkatesh Iyer’s ownership has plummeted down to 21% for this game. He has the ability to put on big scores and can be a great differential pick. 

Harshal Patel 

With only 34% ownership for this game, Harshal Patel offers a good differential value. The leading wicket-taker of the previous season, Harshal bowled in death overs, and his variations give him a good chance of picking wickets.  

ALSO READ: 

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh 

Ramandeep Singh made 22 off 12 in the previous game but KKR had a big collapse. On most days, he won’t get many deliveries to bat due to his batting position. Leaving him out would be a better option.

Abhinav Manohar 

Like Ramandeep, Abhinav Manohar also bats down the order for his team. He hasn’t done much with the bat in the first three games and can be avoided. 

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

IPL 2025
KKR vs SRH Predictions
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad

