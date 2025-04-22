Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 40 between LSG and DC.

Match no. 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) going head to head. This return clash will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG have won five games and lost three in this season. In the previous game, they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 2 runs. Aiden Markram (66 off 45), Ayush Badoni (50 off 34), and Abdul Samad (30* off 10) powered the team to 180. Defending 25 off the final three overs, Avesh Khan picked up 3 for 11 in his two overs.

Delhi Capitals have five wins to their credit in seven games. DC lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. Axar Patel (39 off 32) and Ashutosh Sharma (37 off 19) were the top performers as they piled on 203. But the bowling unit couldn’t make any inroads.

LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has worked on his T20 game and his intent seems to have improved significantly. He has accumulated 266 runs from six innings at an average of 53 while striking at 158. Rahul has hit two half centuries in the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the top run-getter in the tournament, with 368 runs at an average of 52 and strike rate of 205. He has smashed four half centuries in seven innings in the season. Given his form and batting position, Pooran remains a top captaincy option.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has done exceedingly well in this season after a poor IPL record prior. He has scored 274 runs at an average of 34 and strike rate of 149. Markram has made 53, 47, 58, and 66 in four of the last five games. He has been handy with the ball, picking a wicket each in the last two games.

LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has taken eight wickets in the tournament, including three two-wicket hauls. He has looked in good rhythm in the last couple of games. With only 29% ownership, he can be a good differential pick.

Vipraj Nigam

Vipraj Nigam has 24% ownership for this game. He has taken seven wickets in the tournament and has scored 54 runs with the bat. With his all-round skill set, he is a good fantasy option.

LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

David Miller

The South African batter has had a below average season, with only 104 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 128. His form and batting position makes him a poor fantasy option.

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar hasn’t had a good season so far, picking up five wickets in seven games at an economy of 9.35. Leaving him out would be a wise move.

LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

