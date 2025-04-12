News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT IPL 2025 M26
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 26 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The clash will unfold at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT IPL 2025 M26

On April 12, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will cross swords with Gujarat Titans (GT) for Match No.26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The clash will unfold at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG have won three and lost two games so far. Their latest fixture was a narrow four-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shubman Gill’s GT started IPL 2025 with a loss, but bounced back beautifully with four wins on the trot. The Titans dominated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in their last fixture.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran is currently the Orange Cap holder with 288 runs in five games. He has a mind-blowing average of 72 and a blazing strike rate of 225. He has struck three half-centuries in the tournament so far. During LSG’s last match against KKR, Pooran punished the bowlers with an 87 not out from just 36 balls. His keeping skills are a bonus; take advantage of his purple patch for your fantasy team.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Sai Sudharsan is second in line for the top run-getter of the tournament with 273 runs in five games. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay for GT. He holds an average of 54.60 with a strike rate of 151.66. He has also struck three half-centuries so far. Against the Royals in the last match, Sudharsan slammed 82 off 53 with three sixes and eight boundaries. Back the opener as your captain.

Aiden Markram (LSG)

The Protea all-rounder got off to a slow start this season but stepped it up in his last couple of games. After five matches, Markram has made 144 runs at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of 142.57. He is the third-highest run-getter for LSG so far. He built a solid first-wicket partnership with Mitchell Marsh in the last game vs KKR, with Markram contributing with 47 off 28. Though he is yet to bowl in the tournament, you can back him as one of your top captaincy picks.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Rashid Khan (GT)

The Afghan spinner has taken three wickets in five games so far. Rashid holds an average of 60 and an economy rate of 10. Keeping his wicket-scalping skills aside, he hasn’t controlled the flow of runs. Only 40% of fantasy players have picked up this leggie so far. However, Rashid is one of the most successful bowlers in T20 cricket. Though he has been in a slump this IPL season, expect him to bounce back.

Abdul Samad (LSG)

The Jammu & Kashmir-born batter has featured in four games so far. He has made only 59 runs from down the batting line-up, resulting in an average of 19.66. However, his strike rate of 226.92 shows enormous potential. When given a chance to bat, Abdul Samad is an entertaining player. He has been picked up by 7.85% of users so far. You can count on him as a power-hitter.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Ravi Bishnoi can be avoided for this match. He has returned with four wickets in five games so far, at an average of 56.25 and an economy rate of 11.84.

LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report, and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.


Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Gujarat Titans
LSG vs GT
LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction
Lucknow Super Giants

Related posts

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket, so they should win.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

10:35 am
Darpan Jain
ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI PSL 2025

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 1 Playing XI: PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips,Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 1 of the PSL 2025 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.
12:53 pm
Sandip Pawar
CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The Chennai Super Kings might be on a losing streak, but they are formidable at home, so they should win.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

11:05 am
Darpan Jain
Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 25 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

9:57 am
Sagar Paul
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might be more suited to the conditions and should win.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

April 10, 2025
Darpan Jain
RCB vs DC top captaincy picks for Match 24 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 24 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 24 between RCB and DC.
April 10, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.