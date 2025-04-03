Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 16 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG lost their last game to Punjab Kings by eight wickets. They have only one win in three matches, which came against SRH, while they faced defeats against DC and PBKS.



Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians claimed their first win of the season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Before this, they had lost their opening two games against CSK and GT.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran has scored 189 runs in three matches this season. He is in good form with two fifties and a 44 in his last game. Batting in the top order makes him a strong choice for captain or vice-captain.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya is a good option as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He has taken three wickets in two matches so far and can add valuable runs lower down the order. This makes him a strong pick for captain.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton can be a good captaincy option as he scored an unbeaten 62 in the last match. Though he couldn’t perform in the first two games, he is in good form, having scored 336 runs in eight matches in the SA20 earlier this year. Batting in the top order gives him a good chance to earn points.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

Digvesh Rathi can be a good differential pick, with only 30.89% selecting him so far. He took two wickets in the last match and has five wickets in three games.

Ashwani Kumar (MI)

Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made his IPL debut in the last match against KKR and impressed with figures of 4/24, the best by any Indian bowler on debut. However, he has been picked by only 39.12%, making him a strong differential pick for this match.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.