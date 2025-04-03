News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 3, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 16 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG lost their last game to Punjab Kings by eight wickets. They have only one win in three matches, which came against SRH, while they faced defeats against DC and PBKS.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians claimed their first win of the season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Before this, they had lost their opening two games against CSK and GT.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran has scored 189 runs in three matches this season. He is in good form with two fifties and a 44 in his last game. Batting in the top order makes him a strong choice for captain or vice-captain.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya is a good option as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He has taken three wickets in two matches so far and can add valuable runs lower down the order. This makes him a strong pick for captain.

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

Ryan Rickelton can be a good captaincy option as he scored an unbeaten 62 in the last match. Though he couldn’t perform in the first two games, he is in good form, having scored 336 runs in eight matches in the SA20 earlier this year. Batting in the top order gives him a good chance to earn points.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Digvesh Rathi (LSG)

Digvesh Rathi can be a good differential pick, with only 30.89% selecting him so far. He took two wickets in the last match and has five wickets in three games.

Ashwani Kumar (MI)

Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar made his IPL debut in the last match against KKR and impressed with figures of 4/24, the best by any Indian bowler on debut. However, he has been picked by only 39.12%, making him a strong differential pick for this match.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Naman Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
IPL 2025
LSG vs MI
LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Lucknow Super Giants
Mumbai Indians
Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Related posts

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 IPL 2025

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
8:13 am
Sandip Pawar
KKR vs SRH top captaincy picks for match no. 15 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 15 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 15 between KKR and SRH.
9:54 pm
Sandip Pawar
Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 2nd ODI Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

April 1, 2025
Sagar Paul

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

7:23 pm
Darpan Jain
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing XI: 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

4:12 pm
Sagar Paul
LSG vs PBKS top captaincy picks for match 13 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 13 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 13 between LSG and PBKS.
April 1, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.