Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 13 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 13 between LSG and PBKS.

Match no. 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) going head to head. The contest will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG lost the season opener but came back strong, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets. Shardul Thakur bagged a four-for before Nicholas Pooran blasted 70 off 26 as they chased down 191 with 23 balls to spare.

Punjab Kings kicked off the IPL 2025 campaign with an 11-run victory over Gujarat Titans. Shreyas Iyer was the star of the show, hitting 97 off 42 balls. Priyansh Arya (47 off 23) and Shashank Singh (44 off 16) also made crucial contributions to power the side to 243.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form with the bat. He produced a stellar knock in the first game of the season, smashing 97 runs in 42 deliveries. Batting at number three, he will get enough time in the middle, making him a top captaincy option.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran struck 75 off 30 in the season opener against Delhi Capitals, and backed it up with 70 off 26 against SRH. Pooran has been in ridiculous form, scoring 421 runs in his last 10 IPL matches at an average of 60 and strike rate of 212.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitch Marsh has had a tough time in the IPL in his previous stints. But he has started this season with back to back fifties. He struck 72 off 36 in the first match and followed it up with 52 off 31 in the second. With that form, Marsh can be a good captaincy option.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh’s ownership for this game is just around 21% for this game. He can be a great differential pick as he is a naturally aggressive batter. He has an average of 30 and strike rate of 145 in the shorter format.

Prince Yadav

With only 11% ownership for this game, Prince Yadav can be a good differential pick. He has good pace and skill set to make a mark. Prince bagged 1 for 29 in the previous game.

ALSO READ:

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Marco Jansen

The South African all-rounder bats down the order and his bowling might not be effective on a good batting pitch. PBKS didn’t give him the new ball in the previous game, which reduces his fantasy value.

Ayush Badoni

Unless Ayush Badoni bats in the top three, his fantasy value isn’t appealing. He has batted down the order in the first two games, and couldn’t do much.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.