Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 38 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Match no. 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features the arch rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have three wins and four losses in the tournament so far. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in the previous game. Will Jacks delivered an all-round performance, picking 2 for 13 in three overs and top scoring with 36 off 26.

The Super Kings are hanging by a thread, having won only two games and lost five. They are coming off a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. Ravindra Jadeja (2/24) and Rachin Ravindra (37 off 22) were the stars. MS Dhoni also played an important role in death overs, hitting 26 not-out off 11 balls to finish the game.

MI vs CHE IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been at his best but remains a top captaincy candidate. He has amassed 265 runs in seven matches at an average of 44 and strike rate of 151. SKY has done well at the home venue, scoring over 1,000 runs at nearly 40 average and 162 strike rate.

Noor Ahmad

The last time these two teams faced off, Noor Ahmad picked up 4 for 18 in his four overs. He has been very good with the ball this season, snaring 12 wickets from seven games at an economy of 7.12 and strike rate of 12. Mumbai Indians have had issues against spin.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is having a pretty good season. He has claimed 11 wickets with the ball at a strike rate of 10.9, including a five-for. He has also found form with the bat, hitting 93 runs in the last four innings at a good strike rate.

MI vs CHE IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is part of around 34% fantasy teams for this game. He has been expensive recently but is a prolific wicket-taker. Pathirana has taken seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in just two innings.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult’s ownership for this game is 35%. The left-arm pacer has taken six wickets in the tournament but has the ability to make a big impact with the new ball.

MI vs CHE IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Mitch Santner

Mitch Santner has not been bowling much in the tournament, and his batting doesn’t add much fantasy value. You can leave him out for this game.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s usual entry point reduces his fantasy potential significantly. Leaving him out would not be a bad option.

MI vs CHE IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

