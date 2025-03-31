Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 12 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 12 between MI and KKR.

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Mumbai Indians hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are coming off back to back losses and will be desperate to get on the wins column. They fell 36 runs short against Gujarat Titans while chasing 197. Suryakumar Yadav hit 48 off 28 but others could not keep up.

Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back to win their second game against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Bowlers did a great job to restrict the opponents to 155 before Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 97 off 61 deliveries.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav seemed to be back in form in the previous game, where he struck 48 off 28 when others around him struggled. He has scored over 1,000 runs at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 163.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya played a bizarre innings with the bat in the previous game but he was the pick of the bowlers for his side. He claimed 2 for 29 in four overs. His all-round skill set makes him a great captaincy option. Hardik averages 27 with the bat at this venue and has 30 wickets.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has had a couple of poor games but remains a key player in this game. He has a magnificent record against Mumbai Indians, with 362 runs at a strike rate of 165. Venkatesh has smashed one century and three half centuries against MI in six innings.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Trent Boult

Trent Boult’s ownership for this game is around 40%. The veteran seamer hasn’t fired in the season yet but the conditions at Wankhede Stadium should suit him. Boult can be lethal when there’s movement on offer.

Spencer Johnson

Spencer Johnson has had a couple of poor outings, which has dropped his ownership to just 7%. The left-arm pacer can be very effective in Mumbai due to his pace and ability to move the ball.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh bats down the order and might not get many deliveries to give you points. It would be better to leave him out.

Mitch Santner

Mitch Santner might not be as effective with the ball at this ground and he bats down the order. Leaving him out would be a better option.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

