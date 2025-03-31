News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
MI vs KKR top captaincy picks for match 12 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 31, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 12 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 12 between MI and KKR.

MI vs KKR top captaincy picks for match 12 of the IPL 2025.

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Mumbai Indians hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Mumbai Indians are coming off back to back losses and will be desperate to get on the wins column. They fell 36 runs short against Gujarat Titans while chasing 197. Suryakumar Yadav hit 48 off 28 but others could not keep up. 

Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back to win their second game against Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. Bowlers did a great job to restrict the opponents to 155 before Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 97 off 61 deliveries. 

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Suryakumar Yadav 

Suryakumar Yadav seemed to be back in form in the previous game, where he struck 48 off 28 when others around him struggled. He has scored over 1,000 runs at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, averaging 40 at a strike rate of 163. 

Hardik Pandya 

Hardik Pandya played a bizarre innings with the bat in the previous game but he was the pick of the bowlers for his side. He claimed 2 for 29 in four overs. His all-round skill set makes him a great captaincy option. Hardik averages 27 with the bat at this venue and has 30 wickets.  

Venkatesh Iyer 

Venkatesh Iyer has had a couple of poor games but remains a key player in this game. He has a magnificent record against Mumbai Indians, with 362 runs at a strike rate of 165. Venkatesh has smashed one century and three half centuries against MI in six innings. 

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Trent Boult 

Trent Boult’s ownership for this game is around 40%. The veteran seamer hasn’t fired in the season yet but the conditions at Wankhede Stadium should suit him. Boult can be lethal when there’s movement on offer. 

Spencer Johnson 

Spencer Johnson has had a couple of poor outings, which has dropped his ownership to just 7%. The left-arm pacer can be very effective in Mumbai due to his pace and ability to move the ball.  

ALSO READ: 

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh 

Ramandeep Singh bats down the order and might not get many deliveries to give you points. It would be better to leave him out.  

Mitch Santner 

Mitch Santner might not be as effective with the ball at this ground and he bats down the order. Leaving him out would be a better option. 

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI vs KKR Predictions
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) might be more suited to the conditions and should win the game.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

8:11 pm
Darpan Jain
RR vs CHE top captaincy picks for match 11 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 11 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 11 between RR and CSK.
9:03 am
Sandip Pawar
DC vs SRH top captaincy picks for match 10 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 10 between DC and SRH.
8:20 am
Sandip Pawar
RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here, so they should win.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

March 29, 2025
Darpan Jain
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: DC have more experience playing in Visakhapatnam and have a slightly better bowling attack, so they should win.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

March 29, 2025
Darpan Jain
Top captaincy picks for GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 9 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 9 between GT and MI.
March 29, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.