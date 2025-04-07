Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 20 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 20 between MI and RCB.

Match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features two heavyweights, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), going head to head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have had an awful start to their campaign with three defeats in four games. They lost their most recent fixture against Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43) and Naman Dhir (46 off 24) kept them in the hunt but others couldn’t keep up.

RCB won their first two games of the season but suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the previous game versus Gujarat Titans. Liam Livingstone scored a fifty after a top order finish while Jitesh Sharma and Tim David made crucial contributions but 169 wasn’t enough to defend.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is coming off an excellent knock of 67 off 43 against KKR. He has scored 171 runs from four innings this season at a strike rate of 161. SKY has a good record at Wankhede Stadium, with over 1,000 runs at an average of 40 and strike rate of 165.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has made 97 runs from three innings with one half century. He has a very good record at this venue in T20 cricket, scoring 771 runs at an average of 55. He has seven half centuries at this ground. Kohli can go on to score big once he gets through the new ball.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya had a terrific game against LSG from the fantasy point of view. He picked up five bowlers and made 28 runs with the bat. He has been bowling regularly and doing it well, making him a good captaincy option. Hardik has an average of 27 with the bat at this ground, along with 31 wickets with the ball.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ownership for this game is just around 25%. He picked 1 for 23 in four overs in the previous game and should enjoy bowling in the conditions at Wankhede Stadium.

Tim David

Tim David bats down the order but on a pitch like this, he won’t need many deliveries to make a big impact. In the previous game, he struck 30 off 16 coming in at number eight. He is picked by only 15% of the fantasy teams for this game.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya bats down the order and spinners don’t get much assistance at this venue. It would be better to leave him out.

Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh Puthur had an impressive debut against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk but Wankhede Stadium can be brutal on spinners. Leaving him out would be a better option.

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.

