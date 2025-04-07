News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
MI vs RCB top captaincy picks for Match 20 of the IPL 2025.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 20 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 20 between MI and RCB.

MI vs RCB top captaincy picks for Match 20 of the IPL 2025.

Match no. 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features two heavyweights, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), going head to head at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. 

Mumbai Indians have had an awful start to their campaign with three defeats in four games. They lost their most recent fixture against Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. Suryakumar Yadav (67 off 43) and Naman Dhir (46 off 24) kept them in the hunt but others couldn’t keep up. 

RCB won their first two games of the season but suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the previous game versus Gujarat Titans. Liam Livingstone scored a fifty after a top order finish while Jitesh Sharma and Tim David made crucial contributions but 169 wasn’t enough to defend. 

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks 

Suryakumar Yadav 

Suryakumar Yadav is coming off an excellent knock of 67 off 43 against KKR. He has scored 171 runs from four innings this season at a strike rate of 161. SKY has a good record at Wankhede Stadium, with over 1,000 runs at an average of 40 and strike rate of 165. 

Virat Kohli 

Virat Kohli has made 97 runs from three innings with one half century. He has a very good record at this venue in T20 cricket, scoring 771 runs at an average of 55. He has seven half centuries at this ground. Kohli can go on to score big once he gets through the new ball. 

Hardik Pandya 

Hardik Pandya had a terrific game against LSG from the fantasy point of view. He picked up five bowlers and made 28 runs with the bat. He has been bowling regularly and doing it well, making him a good captaincy option. Hardik has an average of 27 with the bat at this ground, along with 31 wickets with the ball.  

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ownership for this game is just around 25%. He picked 1 for 23 in four overs in the previous game and should enjoy bowling in the conditions at Wankhede Stadium. 

Tim David 

Tim David bats down the order but on a pitch like this, he won’t need many deliveries to make a big impact. In the previous game, he struck 30 off 16 coming in at number eight. He is picked by only 15% of the fantasy teams for this game.  

ALSO READ: 

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Krunal Pandya 

Krunal Pandya bats down the order and spinners don’t get much assistance at this venue. It would be better to leave him out.  

Vignesh Puthur 

Vignesh Puthur had an impressive debut against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk but Wankhede Stadium can be brutal on spinners. Leaving him out would be a better option. 

MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
MI vs RCB Predictions
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19 IPL 2025

SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 19 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 19 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
1:41 pm
Sandip Pawar
Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 19 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

1:34 pm
Sagar Paul
PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 18 IPL 2025

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 18 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 18 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.
April 5, 2025
Sandip Pawar
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 18 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

April 5, 2025
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 17 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

April 5, 2025
Sagar Paul
CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17 IPL 2025

CHE vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2025 Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 17 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.
April 5, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.