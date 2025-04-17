Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 33 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 33 between MI and SRH.

Match no. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 features Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squaring off at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams have lost four out of six games and need to up their game.

Mumbai Indians, who have four points and a net run-rate of 0.104, beat Delhi Capitals in the previous game. Tilak Varma (59 off 33) and Naman Dhir (38* off 17) powered them to 205. After looking down and out, Karn Sharma’s three-for helped them clinch the game by 12 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have an awful net run-rate of -1.245. They defeated Punjab Kings in their previous match by eight wickets. Chasing a mammoth target of 246, Travis Head made 66 off 37 while Abhishek Sharma went on to hammer 141 off 55 deliveries.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t been at his usual self in the ongoing tournament but has still done a decent job. He has scored 239 runs in six innings at an average of 48 while striking at 149. SKY has excellent numbers at Wankhede Stadium, having amassed over 1,000 runs at 40 average and 163 strike rate.

Travis Head

Travis Head has done well against Mumbai Indians, hitting 62 off 24 and 48 off 30 in two games last season. He has made 214 runs in the ongoing competition at a strike rate of 186, including two half centuries. Head just has to get through the new ball spell.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has taken 10 wickets with the ball this season at a strike rate of just 9.6. In the previous game played at this venue, he took two wickets and smashed 42 off 15. His all-round skill set makes him a great captaincy option.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Differential Picks

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami’s ownership for this game has dropped to 25% after a poor performance in the last game. But the Wankhede Stadium offers assistance for new seamers, and he can make a big difference.

Trent Boult

Trent Boult is part of 34% of the fantasy teams for this game. The left-arm pacer can be deadly at this venue if there’s any movement on offer. Boult has the most (34) powerplay wickets in the IPL since 2022.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Players to Avoid

Abhinav Manohar

Abhinav Manohar’s low batting position and one dimensional skill set means his fantasy value isn’t attractive.

Will Jacks

Will Jacks was moved down the order in the previous game, which reduces his fantasy potential significantly. Leaving him out would be a wise option.

MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

To get predicted playing XIs, pitch report and Dream11 fantasy teams for this match, check out our MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction.

