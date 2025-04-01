Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 2nd ODI Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

The Match No. 2 of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan will be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the series after a dramatic win in the first ODI. Despite tough batting conditions, they scored 344 runs, with great performances from Mark Chapman and debutant Muhammad Abbas. Their bowlers then took advantage of Pakistan’s collapse to win the match.

Pakistan were cruising the chase at 246/3 in 38 overs, with Salman Agha and Babar Azam at the crease. But after Babar Azam’s wicket, they lost 7 wickets for only 22 runs and let slip a golden opportunity to win.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam has made 1,087 runs in 24 ODIs against New Zealand with an average of 49.40. He is a good pick for this game and a strong option for captain or vice-captain. His top-order position increases his chances of scoring big.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy is in excellent bowling form. He picked up 2 wickets in the first ODI and was outstanding in the T20I series against Pakistan, where he claimed 13 wickets in 5 matches. He claimed two four-wicket hauls, taking at least one wicket in every game.

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Mitchell scored 76 runs in the previous match and has an impressive record against Pakistan, amassing 622 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 51.83 and a strike rate of 92.55. He has registered two centuries and three fifties against them.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI Differential Picks

William O’Rourke (NZ)

William O’Rourke has been selected by 41% of fantasy teams. He picked up a wicket in the previous match while conceding just 38 runs in his 10 overs. He could be a valuable differential pick for this match.

Naseem Shah (PAK)

Naseem Shah has been selected by only 28.97% of fantasy teams. He took a wicket in the last match and has 18 wickets in 9 games against New Zealand.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI Players to Avoid

Mitchell Hay (NZ)

Mitchell Hay can be avoided for this match.

NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team

